Editor's Review The Ministry of Education has announced an inquiry following the tragic death of a 3-year-old learner in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The Ministry of Education has announced an inquiry following the tragic death of a 3-year-old learner in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

In a statement on Sunday, March 29, the ministry said the incident occurred on Friday, March 27, when the child reportedly drowned in a fishing pond at Gilgil Hills Academy.

The ministry conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family, describing the incident as deeply heartbreaking.

"The loss of this young life is painful and sorrowful. We condole with the family and pray that God grants them comfort during this difficult time," the statement read.

The ministry also confirmed that investigations have been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

"The Ministry, working together with the relevant investigative agencies, has commissioned an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident, for appropriate action," the statement added.

File image of Gilgil Hills Academy

In its statement, the ministry further directed all schools to adhere strictly to safety measures to prevent similar incidents.

"Heads of Institutions of both public and private educational institutions are required to strictly implement the school safety protocols that have been put in place by the ministry to guarantee the safety of our learners and ensure that our schools remain the safe zones that they should be," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after President William Ruto made a surprise visit to the Kapsabet School for the Deaf following a tragic incident in which a septic tank collapsed, leading to the death of a student and injuries to several others.

He toured the institution alongside Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Tinderet MP Julius Melly to assess the situation and console the school community after the accident.

According to authorities, one learner was confirmed dead while ten others sustained injuries after they fell into the septic tank within the school compound.

The injured students were rushed to the Kapsabet County Referral Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

During his visit, Ruto expressed sympathy to the school community and acknowledged the challenges the institution faces, pledging government support to help rebuild the school.

"We have had the opportunity to look at your school, and I know you need some support. Because I have come here, I will leave Ksh5 million for reconstruction activities," he said.