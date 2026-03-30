Editor's Review The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has re-opened applications for 21 programmes offered at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has reopened applications for 21 programmes offered at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

In an update on Sunday, March 29, the agency said the application window will run from March 28 to April 3, targeting unsuccessful applicants and Form Four leavers from 2000 to 2025.

According to KUCCPS, applicants are required to submit their applications online through the KUCCPS student portal.

The available diploma programmes include Health Records and Information Technology, Radiography and Imaging, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Occupational Therapy, Optometry, Orthopaedic Technology, Physiotherapy, Medical Engineering, Medical Social Work, Community Health, Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Mortuary Science, and Health Promotion.

In addition, KUCCPS listed certificate programmes such as Health Records and Information Technology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Medical Engineering, Orthopaedic Trauma Medicine, Public Health, Community Health Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician, and Health Insurance Management.

File image of KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome

This comes a week after KUCCPS opened applications for 13 courses following a partnership with the Kenya Utalii College.

KUCCPS stated that students who sat the 2025 KCSE exam could apply for the 13 diploma and certificate courses at KUC through its portal before April 1.

"KUCCPS has opened its online application system for 13 diploma and certificate courses offered at KUC, marking a major milestone towards enhancing equitable, fair, and efficient access to the world-respected hospitality and tourism training institution," the statement read in part.

The diploma courses include Hospitality Management, Culinary Arts, Front Office Operations, Food and Beverage Management, Housekeeping and Laundry Management, Travel and Tourism Management, and Tour Guiding and Administration.

KUC also offers a Certificate in Front Office Operations, Certificate in Pastry and Bakery, Certificate in Housekeeping and Laundry Operations, Certificate in Food and Beverage Service and Sales, Certificate in Travel and Tour Operations, and Certificate in Tour Guiding and Administration.

KUCCPS explained that the collaboration with Kenya Utalii College is geared towards enhancing access to the lucrative and globally acclaimed hospitality and tourism training programmes.

Chief Executive Officer Agnes Wahome assured applicants that the KUCCPS placement system ensures fairness and merit in access to higher education and training opportunities.

Students can submit their applications through the KUCCPS portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke

KUCCPS informed students who may need assistance in the application process to visit its offices at ACK Garden House on 1st Ngong Avenue, Community Area, Nairobi.

They can also see support at the Kenya Utalii College or any of the 58 Huduma Centres available countrywide.