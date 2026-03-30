Editor's Review Muturi claimed that Ruto planned to use dead voters to win the August 2027 elections.

Jubilee Party presidential hopeful Fred Matiang'i and former Attorney General Justin Muturiuri on Monday, March 30, exposed new strategies to rig the 2027 elections polls.

Speaking during a United Opposition rally in Nakueni County, Matiang'i claimed that President William Ruto was plotting to buy voters' cards ahead of the elections.

He warned the youths not to sell their voters or national ID cards to rogue agents allegedly deployed by the state.

"We have discovered that they are trying to buy ID cards. Soon, we will issue the way forward on how to deal with them because we cannot allow them to manipulate the elections," Matiang'i stated.

On his part, Muturi stated that Ruto wanted to use the dead voters in the voter registry to rig himself in for a second term in office.

A file image of Jubilee presidential flagbearer Fred Matiang'i addressing a crowd in Makueni County on March 30, 2026

"KPMG did an audit of the voters' register and established that two million people on the register were invalid because some of them had died and others had not followed due process.

"Those are the votes Ruto is planning to steal when he claims that he will beat us with two million votes," he stated.

The former AG further claimed that the reason why the Kenya Kwanza government was issuing passports to foreign nationals was to enable them to vote in the 2027 elections.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua reiterated that the United Opposition would stick together until the election and will unsit Ruto from the Presidency.

Gachagua urged the youths to turn up in large numbers and register as voters during the mass voter registration drive conducted by the IEBC.

He stated that the youth were vital in the push to remove the Head of State from office through the ballot.

The IEBC formally launched the mass voter registration exercise on March 30, 2026 , which will last for a month.