Editor's Review KQ stated that it was focused on delivering safe, dependable, and efficient services.

Kenya Airways on Monday, March 30, reassured its customers that the airline was stable despite posting a multi-billion-shilling loss in the last financial year.

In a statement to the media, the KQ Corporate Communications Department stated that the company's operations were stable and it would continue to offer services.

The Department maintained that none of the flights was affected by the financial slump and urged customers to continue booking their travel with them.

"We wish to reassure our customers, partners, and the public that our operations remain normal, with flights operating as per schedule across our network.

"Customers can continue to book and travel with confidence, as all valid tickets remain fully honoured," the statement read in part.

A file image of the statement issued by Kenya Airways on March 30, 2026.



The national carrier stated that it was focused on delivering safe, dependable, and efficient services while executing its turnaround strategy.

It explained that the net loss it incurred in 2025 was caused by well-documented global aviation constraints, including fleet availability and supply chain disruptions.

KQ maintained that the challenges were industry-wide and not unique to Kenya Airways. The airline added that it did not impact its ability to meet its obligations.

"Kenya Airways remains a viable business with a clear path to recovery, supported by ongoing operational and financial optimisation efforts," the statement continued.

The airline stated that the Government of Kenya has continued to support Kenya Airways as Kenya's national carrier and a strategic national asset critical to connectivity, trade, and tourism.

It assured that it would get through its current challenges just as it handled itself in the face of other unprecedented challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical disruptions.

KQ had reported a Ksh17.1 billion net loss in the year ending December 2024. This was a significant drop from the Ksh5.4 billion it made in the year ended December 2024.