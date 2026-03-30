Editor's Review Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi has announced that he will escort the family of the late Nderitu Gachagua to State House following an ongoing inheritance dispute involving Rigathi Gachagua.

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi has announced that he will escort the family of the late Nderitu Gachagua to State House following an ongoing inheritance dispute involving former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Sunday, March 29, the MP revealed that the move comes after direct engagement with the family, who sought his intervention to facilitate a meeting with President William Ruto over the matter.

Wamumbi said the family had approached him for assistance and that he had already secured approval from the Head of State for the visit.

"I want to state categorically that the family of Nderitu Gachagua has looked for me. I have talked with them, and they have asked me to take them to State House, and I talked with the President who okayed the visit, because they are Kenyans," he said.

According to the Wamumbi, the meeting is expected to take place within the week, adding that the arrangement is not being handled in secrecy.

"I will be taking them to State House to meet with the President this week. It's no secret; they looked for me," he added.

File image of Eric Wamumbi

Wamumbi further disclosed that the family had presented him with documents they believe are fraudulent, noting that after reviewing the materials, he was moved by the family’s situation

"The family has shared with me documents which they are saying are forged; I have looked at them and I cannot help but pity them. I don't want to disclose the contents of the documents but that family has gone through a very painful period of under they have decided to speak," he further said.

This comes barely a day after Ruto issued a warning to Gachagua, accusing him of disinheriting his late brother’s family.

Speaking on Sunday, March 29, Ruto dismissed ongoing political attacks against him, saying he would ensure that property taken from Gachagua's late brother's family is returned.

"I am telling them to continue with the insults, but the property of widows and orphans - you will return it. There is no way you will escape that. That hotel in Nairobi, return it; that house in Kilifi, return it," he said.

Ruto noted that while he can handle criticism directed at him, those unable to defend themselves must be protected and supported.

"Keep insulting me, I am a man, and I can defend myself. But widows and orphans cannot defend themselves. I will defend them; even before God, we will defend them," he added.