Editor's Review "I condemn this inhuman and beastly treatment in the strongest terms possible."

DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday, March 31, lashed out at President William Ruto following the overnight demolitions of a section of Gikomba Market.

Gachagua claimed that Ruto allegedly demolished the market as revenge for the people's decision not to support his re-election in 2027.

He described him as a vicious leader and likened him to the Biblical character Pharaoh, who was tone deaf to the cries of his people.

"The red-eyed Pharaoh cannot hear anyone anymore; he doesn't care about human life anymore. Doesn't care about the small-scale farmers or the small-scale business people anymore. Only cartels matter and big, corrupt corporations and oligarchy," Gachagua stated.

He called out Ruto for reneging on the promise they both made to the people when seeking the Presidency in 2022, that they would never destroy property and do forceful displacement and eviction of people, especially at night.

Traders at the site where several stalls were demolished at Gikomba Market.



"It is totally unfair for a government to treat its people as we witnessed last night at Gikomba Market, Nairobi. I condemn this inhuman and beastly treatment in the strongest terms possible," the DCP leader stated.

Gachagua offered his remorse to the small-scale traders who lost property worth millions of shillings in the demolitions.

He assured them of his support during the difficult time and told them that it would only be a matter of time before their frustrations with the Kenya Kwanza regime would end.

The former Deputy President accused his former boss of liaising with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and the security organs to destroy the country.

He claimed that the ambush at City Hall by police officers was a distraction so that the demolitions at Gikomba would go on as planned.

Preliminary reports indicate that the area demolished hosted businesses that sold second-hand shoes.

Earlier, Gachagua had exposed plans to demolish several markets in Nairobi, including Sunami, Nyayo, Kamukinji, Gikomba and Mowlem Markets.