Editor's Review The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has opened applications for its May-July 2026 Media Industrial Attachment Programme.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has opened applications for its May-July 2026 Media Industrial Attachment Programme.

In a statement on Monday, March 30, the council explained the collaborative nature of the initiative and its focus on equipping students with practical skills ahead of graduation.

"The Media Council of Kenya (MCK), in partnership with recognised media houses, runs a media industrial attachment programme.

"The programme is designed to provide journalism and communication students with practical work experience before graduation and to prepare them for the job market," the council said.

The attachment programme will run for a period of three months, from May to July 2026.

It targets students pursuing degrees or diplomas in Journalism, Media Studies, Communications, Digital Communication, and Corporate Communication, provided they meet the outlined eligibility criteria.

To qualify, applicants must be final-year students who require an industrial attachment as part of their graduation requirements from a recognised university or college.

Candidates are also required to submit a recommendation letter issued within the last two months by their institution, clearly indicating the period of attachment needed.

In addition, applicants must provide their academic transcripts for the current academic year, a valid student identification card, and a valid MCK Student Press Card for 2026.

The council has also made it mandatory for applicants to include a sample of journalistic work, which may consist of published online articles, school assignments, or other relevant media projects.

Successful candidates will be placed in recognised media and communication outlets across Kenya, where they will gain experience in various areas of specialization.

These include print journalism, broadcast media such as radio and television, technical and production roles, as well as digital content creation.

File image of journalists covering AJEA awards held by the Media Council of Kenya

Interested students are required to submit their applications through the official MCK online portal.

The council directed applicants to use the subject line 'Industrial Attachment Application - May-July 2026' when submitting their documents.

The deadline for all applications is midnight on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Elsewhere, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has extended the deadline for registered teachers not currently employed by the commission to update their records.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, TSC said the teachers have until April 7, 2026, midnight to update their data.

"The Commission hereby extends the deadline for submission of the required data to midnight of 7th April,2026," read part of the notice.

The exercise began on March 4, 2026, and the initial deadline was on Monday March, 16, 2026, at midnight.

According to TSC, the data updating exercise aims to improve workforce planning and establish the demand and supply of qualified teachers, which will inform future recruitment and related policies.

"The Commission is undertaking a nationwide updating of data for registered teachers who are not currently employed by the Teachers Service Commission.

"The purpose of this exercise is to update the existing records for effective teacher workforce planning, including establishing the demand and supply of qualified teachers to inform teacher recruitment and related policies," the notice added.

The required information by TSC includes teachers' qualifications, subject specializations or combinations, and their level of training.

The commission assured teachers that the updated data will be processed and stored in accordance with the provisions of the Data Protection Act and the Privacy Notice of the Commission.

"The updated data will be processed and stored in accordance with the provisions of the Data Protection Act and the Privacy Notice of the Commission," the notice further read.