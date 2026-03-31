Editor's Review Ruto shared a clip showing a modern Gikomba Market.

President William Ruto, on Tuesday, March 31, shared a clip of his vision for Gikomba Market amid an uproar over the night demolitions that left traders stranded.

In the clip shared by Ruto, the Head of State compiled videos of his past remarks in which he disclosed plans to build a modern market at Gikomba.

"We must pay attention to Gikomba Market because it is a national market serving a network of national traders around Kenya," Ruto's audio clip played in the background.

In the clip, Ruto announced that he was looking for Ksh3 billion for the expansion project, which would also allow small-scale businesses to have a conducive environment.

The clip featured Boniface Muigai, the Chairman of the Shoe Market, Gikomba, who admitted to knowing of a planned relocation project.





The shoe market was the section of the Gikomba Market brought down by bulldozers on the night of Monday, March 30.

He explained that the holding area was temporary to pave the way for the construction of a modern market, to which the traders would be moved.

"There is a relocation of traders in the new markets or holding areas which have been allocated to us by the government. As you know, Gikomba wants to be developed while considering the Nairobi River regeneration," Muigai stated.

The Chairman revealed that the government had given them land for the holding area and asked them to move into the new premises by March 30.

"The government had given us the land and asked us to build our shades ourselves. We were told that the government had no intentions to demolish any structures and asked us to move by March 30," he reiterated.

Muigai intimated that the demolitions would go on in phases and asked other traders to comply with the government

Ruto's response came after Kenyans were outraged by the demolitions of a section of the market.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua termed the exercise inhumane and inconsiderate of the small-scale traders in the market.

Gachagua further alleged that the tear-down was Ruto's vendetta against the people for not supporting his government.