Editor's Review The modern market would have a children's play area, a football pitch and ample parking space.

On Tuesday, March 31, President William Ruto shared photos of the proposed Gikomba Market to be built at an estimated Ksh3 billion.

The new market will be built along the Nairobi River and will have permanent concrete buildings as opposed to the makeshift structures.

The market will have about 10 buildings, each having three storeys, where the traders will sell their goods.

A photo of the proposed Gikomba Modern Market.

Gikomba Market will be divided into sections depending on what product is sold. For instance, it would have a farmers' market which will be exclusive for the sale of fresh produce.

Some areas of the buildings will be open, and modern stalls will be installed. Traders will also enjoy clear labelling of their businesses.

According to the designs shared by the government, the market would have ample parking and designated pedestrian footpaths.

A file image of the children's play area in the Gikomba Modern Market

Kenyans will enjoy the view of the Nairobi River and will be able to cross over it using a footbridge installed above the water body cascading through the market.

The modern trade centre will have a children's play area for parents who will have their kids in tow as they visit the market.

Designers of the Ksh3 billion project also included a sports section featuring a football field, a tennis court and a basketball court.

A file image of the football pitch in the proposed Gikomba Modern Market.



Ruto explained that he needed to uplift Gikomba because it was a national market that served Kenyans from across the country.

The Head of State shared his plans to build a modern market following outrage over a demolition exercise on Monday, March 30.

Gikomba is one of the largest open-air markets in the country. Small and large-scale traders sell a variety of goods, including foodstuffs, utensils, clothing, and footwear.

The modernisation of the market will create a paradigm shift in the second-hand business in the country while uplifting the image of Nairobi City.