Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a scheduled system maintenance that will temporarily disrupt access to its iTax platform.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a scheduled system maintenance that will temporarily disrupt access to its iTax platform.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, the authority informed users that the maintenance exercise will take place later in the night.

"Please be advised that there will be a scheduled maintenance of iTax from Tuesday 31st March, 2026, 10:00 PM to Tuesday 31st March, 2026, 10:30 PM," the notice read.

Elsewhere, KRA announced a nationwide public auction targeting a wide range of salvaged and obsolete items.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, KRA confirmed that the auction will take place on Thursday, April 16, running from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Interested bidders are required to participate through an online platform, with a pre-bid session scheduled for April 9 to guide participants on the process.

According to KRA, viewing will run from Tuesday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 15, strictly between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at designated locations across the country.

In the Nairobi region, items will be available for viewing at the Times Towers Basement.

These include photocopiers and paper shredders, televisions, generators, and water dispensers, as well as microwaves, steel cabinets, and office chairs.

The listing also features safes, kitchen sinks, dispensers, hospital beds, movable partitions, and assorted laboratory equipment.

File image of KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga

In the Central region, viewing will take place at the KRA warehouse in Nyeri, where available items include batteries, toners, and photocopier parts, alongside electric fittings, kettles, and tea urns.

The stock also consists of timber, metal parts, and broken chairs.

In the Northern region, specifically at the National Cereals and Produce Board yard in Embu, the items include office furniture such as tables, chairs, and cabinets, as well as sanitizers, trolleys, and doors.

Additional listings feature tyres, batteries, server cages, and sanitary items such as toilets, basins, and cisterns.

In the Southern region, at KRA facilities located in Soweto and Miritini estates in Mombasa, the auction will include scrap metal, elevator parts, and dismantled components.

Other items available for viewing include telephone handsets, metallic cabinets, chairs, steel structures, batteries, water dispensers, air conditioners, banners, and assorted tyres.

In the North Rift region, items including cabinets, chairs, and wooden furniture, as well as window frames, safes, and scrap metal, will be available at the Cereal Board Godown in Eldoret.

The listing also includes vehicle spare parts, tyres, and assorted electronics such as photocopiers and fans.

In the Western region, viewing will be conducted at the KRA warehouse located within Victoria Business Park in Kisumu.

Items available here include office chairs, desks, and acoustic boards, along with batteries, weighing scales, and cabinets.

The stock also features air conditioners, fans, shredders, and a 1.5 KVA generator.

Additional items in the region include a 135 KVA generator at the Malaba One Border Station and two vehicles located at Kisumu Lake Basin Mall.

In the South Rift region, items will be available at the Timbercraft (East Africa) Ltd godowns in Nakuru. These include MDF boards, aluminium and metallic cabinets, staff chairs, visitor seats, and dispensers.

The listing further includes heaters, doors, assorted vehicle parts, car batteries, cameras, and used tyres.