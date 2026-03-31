Editor's Review "We do not know anybody called Kalonzo Kalonzo Musyoka. We only know Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka."

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Tuesday, March 31, rejected a bid by Azimio Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to remove Junet Mohamed as the Leader of the Minority.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Wetangula questioned the authenticity of the letter purported to be from Azimio, stating that it was full of typographical and grammatical errors.

He stated that the letter, which proposed that Suba South MP Caroli Omondi replace Junet as the Minority leader, could not have been from Kalonzo.

"Firstly, it does not bear the original signature of the purported author, and is littered with several typographical and grammatical errors, including the duplication of the names of one of its purported authors, specifically that the document is signed by His Excellency Kalonzo Kalonzo Musyoka.

"We do not know anybody called Kalonzo Kalonzo Musyoka in this country. We only know Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka," Wetangula stated.

A file image of Azimio Coalition Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.



The Speaker explained that the letter appointed Omondi as the Leader of the Coalition Party Parliamentary Group, a position that does not exist in the Constitution, the State Law or Parliamentary Standing Orders.

He delved deeper into the flaws of the document, stating that it did not provide an address for correspondence, including seeking clarification or making a response.

Consequently, he ruled that the letter was inadmissible in Parliament and he could not effect the changes.

"As your Speaker, I highly doubt that the letter originated from an office of the stature of our retired vice president, which is an office established in law and fully funded by the government.

"The Speaker and the House are unable to process any claim or requests contained in the letter as the same is made outside the Constitution and the Standing Orders. The House is accordingly guided," Wetangula ruled.

The Speaker revealed that he had received the letter on March 9, 2026, the same day that Azimio announced that it had removed Junet from its Azimio Coalition Council.

In the letter signed by Kalonzo, Mining CS Hassan Ali Joho, Nominated MP Sabina Chege and Abdi Noor Omar Farah from the National Council.

In addition, Cooperatives and MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, Eldas MP Adan Keynan, and Pokot South MP David Pkosing were kicked out of the Azimio National Coalition Executive Council.