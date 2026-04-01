Editor's Review The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced a change in the timeline for its repeat Phase II grassroots elections, affecting 22 counties.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced a change in the timeline for its repeat Phase II grassroots elections, affecting 22 counties.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 31, the party’s National Elections Board stated that the move was informed by feedback from members in the affected regions.

According to UDA, most members requested additional time to register and confirm their details before the exercise.

"The UDA National Elections Board Hereby Notifies all Party Members, Leaders, Aspirants, and Stakeholders that, following extensive consultations and in consideration of requests received from Party Members in the affected counties for additional time to register and verify their membership details, the Board has resolved the Repeat Phase II Grassroot Elections, initially scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, 9th April 2026, shall now be conducted on Thursday, 23rd April 2026 from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m," the statement read.

The rescheduling will apply in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, and Isiolo counties.

Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Turkana, Kajiado, Bungoma, Siaya, Kisumu, Migori, Kisii, and Nyamira counties will also be affected.

File image of the UDA Party leadership

In addition, UDA has extended the membership registration window to allow more participants to take part in the process.

The new deadline for registration is Friday, April 10 at 5:00 p.m., while verification of members’ details will be conducted on Apri 11 and 12.

UDA urged members to strictly adhere to the outlined timelines to ensure a smooth and credible election process.

"Eligible Members are invited to register and confirm their details strictly in accordance with the provided timelines in preparation for the elections," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes days after the High Court ordered a partial recount of ballots and election materials in the contested Mbeere North by-election.

The decision, issued on Friday, March 27, by the High Court sitting in Embu, follows concerns over reported violence, breaches in the chain of custody, and inconsistencies in the voter register.

Presiding over the case, Justice Richard Mwongo directed that the recount be limited to selected polling stations and ballot boxes where anomalies were identified.

However, the court dismissed broader claims relating to voter bribery and alleged tampering with the results.

In his ruling, Mwongo noted that evidence presented by both parties, alongside a report from the District Returning Officer, justified a targeted scrutiny and recount of the election materials.

Reacting to the ruling, Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi welcomed the court’s decision, terming it a significant step toward accountability in the electoral process.

"This is a major victory for truth, transparency, and the will of the people. The Court has opened the door for a full interrogation of the electoral process, including access to KIEMS data, ensuring that nothing is hidden and nothing is taken at face value," he said.

Muturi highlighted the need for accountability within the electoral body, saying the ruling sends a strong message on transparency and trust in elections.

"This ruling firmly places the IEBC on notice; accountability is not optional. Transparency must be non-negotiable, ensuring that every action taken in the electoral process can be traced, verified, and trusted.

"A truly free and fair election is one where the process inspires confidence and the outcome reflects, without doubt, the sovereign will of the people," he added.