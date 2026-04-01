Editor's Review The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has issued a warning about a fraudulent social media account impersonating its Acting Chief Executive Officer, Evaleen Mitei.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has issued a warning about a fraudulent social media account impersonating its Acting Chief Executive Officer, Evaleen Mitei.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, TSC clarified that the page claiming to represent the Acting CEO is fake and should not be trusted under any circumstances.

"The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) wishes to inform the public and all stakeholders that this page purporting to belong to the Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei is fake and fraudulent," the notice read.

TSC reiterated that all its official communication is disseminated strictly through verified channels, urging members of the public, teachers, and stakeholders to rely only on them.

"Please note that official communication by the Commission is only shared through the verified social media pages i.e TSC Kenya for Facebook and @TSC_KE on X with a blue verification badge," the notice added.

File image of Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei

Elsewhere, TSC has extended the deadline for registered teachers not currently employed by the commission to update their records.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, TSC said the teachers have until April 7, 2026, midnight to update their data.

"The Commission hereby extends the deadline for submission of the required data to midnight of 7th April,2026," read part of the notice.

The exercise began on March 4, 2026, and the initial deadline was on Monday March, 16, 2026, at midnight.

According to TSC, the data updating exercise aims to improve workforce planning and establish the demand and supply of qualified teachers, which will inform future recruitment and related policies.

"The Commission is undertaking a nationwide updating of data for registered teachers who are not currently employed by the Teachers Service Commission.

"The purpose of this exercise is to update the existing records for effective teacher workforce planning, including establishing the demand and supply of qualified teachers to inform teacher recruitment and related policies," TSC stated.

The required information by TSC includes teachers’ qualifications, subject specializations or combinations, and their level of training.

The commission assured teachers that the updated data will be processed and stored in accordance with the provisions of the Data Protection Act and the Privacy Notice of the Commission.

"The updated data will be processed and stored in accordance with the provisions of the Data Protection Act and the Privacy Notice of the Commission," TSC stated.

Teachers targeted in the exercise are required to submit their details online via the TSC website at www.tsc.go.ke under 'Online services menu teacher profile update.'