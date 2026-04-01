Editor's Review The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has dismissed a viral poster circulating online that claims the regulator has revised fuel pump prices.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has dismissed a viral poster circulating online that claims the regulator has revised fuel pump prices.

In a clarification issued on Wednesday, April 1, the authority explained that fuel price adjustments follow a legal and regulatory framework, which does not align with the claims made in the circulating poster.

"Under Section 101 (y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, EPRA announces the applicable fuel price schedule for the subsequent month on the 14th of every month," EPRA clarified.

The fake poster, which mimics EPRA’s official format, suggests that fuel prices had been increased due to global geopolitical tensions affecting oil supply.

This comes days after President William Ruto outlined measures the government is taking to safeguard Kenya’s fuel supply and cushion the economy from the ongoing Middle East crisis.

In a statement on Monday, March 30, the Head of State warned that the conflict is already affecting global markets and supply chains.

"The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is having a significant impact on the global economy. This disruption is already being felt across global supply chains and is placing pressure on economies worldwide," he said.

File image of EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo

Ruto revealed that the government had convened a high-level briefing involving key ministries and stakeholders to assess the situation and chart a way forward.

"In light of the evolving geopolitical developments, I received a comprehensive briefing this afternoon from the Ministries of Energy, Agriculture, Trade, the National Treasury, the Central Bank, as well as private sector players, on the situation and possible recommendations on the way forward," he added.

Ruto addressed concerns over fuel supply and pricing, assuring Kenyans that contingency measures are already in place.

"Regarding petroleum products, while the impact on pricing is still being assessed, measures are being put in place to moderate any adverse effects and ensure that Kenya maintains adequate supplies," he continued.

Ruto noted that the Government-to-Government fuel procurement deal has played a key role in shielding the country from sudden price spikes.

"Rising international oil prices are already affecting consumers globally. However, the Government-to-Government fuel procurement arrangement has cushioned Kenyans from immediate shocks.

"This strategic intervention has mitigated price increases, ensured security of supply, and proven to be both prudent and forward-looking," he further said.

Ruto added that authorities continue to monitor global fuel prices and are ready to intervene where necessary.

"Additionally, the Ministry of Energy continues to assess international fuel prices and identify mitigating measures. The Ministry will work closely with the National Treasury to implement appropriate interventions," he noted.