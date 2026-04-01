Editor's Review The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed claims of registering 36,942 new voters on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed claims of registering 36,942 new voters on Monday, March 30, 2026.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 1, IEBC flagged the digital card circulating on social media platforms as fake.

The electoral body called on members of the public not to fall for the fake reports online.

IEBC advised Kenyans to visit its official website and verified social media platforms for accurate information on the ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.

“Fake News Alert. Beware of fraudulent Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) Data on social media. For accurate and up-to-date information on ECVR, please visit our official website (https://iebc.or.ke) and our verified social media platforms (IEBC Kenya),” IEBC stated.

File image of ECVR exercise.

This comes a day after the commission launched a 30-day ECVR exercise across the country, which aims to register new voters.

The initiative is being undertaken in 30,619 gazetted registration centers countrywide, including 57 Huduma centers.

The ECVR exercise aims to register approximately 2.5 million new voters and forms part of the IEBC’s nationwide drive to enroll 6.8 million new voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

On March 24, IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana disclosed that only 250,391 Kenyans have registered as new voters so far.

Speaking during an interview, Mukhwana noted that the majority of the new registered voters are mostly in Urban and peri-urban areas.

“As of today, we have registered 250,391 new voters. The new enrollments are principally in the urban areas and the peri-urban areas; Nairobi is leading, followed by Kiambu, Machakos, Nakuru, and Mombasa,” said Mukhwana.

The IEBC commissioner pointed out that voter registration is lowest in Isiolo, Mandera, and Tana River counties.

Mukhwana attributed the low registrations to the population density and migration patterns of the residents in the three counties.

“Regrettably, the arid areas continue to perform dismally; Isiolo, Mandera, and Tana River are almost stagnant, and that is because of the lower population density and the migration patterns,” he stated.