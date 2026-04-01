Editor's Review "President Ruto's leadership is grounded in integrity and compassion for the Kenyan people."

President William Ruto has yet again hosted controversial Zimbabwean Businessman Wicknell Chivayo at State House, Nairobi.

In a post shared on Wednesday, April 1, Chivayo revealed that he met Ruto at his official residence, where they had a brief discussion on several matters.

He described Ruto as a statesman of exceptional character and vision and revealed that the President imparted to him wisdom on leadership.

"The President shared with me nuggets of wisdom rooted in the simple but powerful principles of servant leadership that extend a helping hand to those in need," Chivayo wrote.

The businessman disclosed that Ruto shared his passion for building Kenya and Africa into a better place and described him as a Pan-African leader focused on uplifting lives.

President William Ruto hosts businessman Wicknell Chivayp at State House on April 1, 2026.



He lauded the Head of State's efforts in ensuring that Kenya consolidates its position as a global leader in renewable energy through geothermal expansion projects in Menagai and Olkaria.

Chivayo intimated that as a young entrepreneur, he drew a lot of inspiration from Ruto's leadership and drive towards National Development.

"President Ruto is without doubt a leader par excellence, whose leadership is grounded in integrity and compassion for the Kenyan people," he stated.

Chivayo is an entrepreneur who made his name in the energy sector. He grew his wealth by obtaining lucrative energy contracts with the Zimbabwean Government and other nations.

The businessman's name was linked to controversy after he was mentioned in a deal to supply election materials for the 2023 Zimbabwean election.

While he was cleared of any involvement in election rigging, his close ties with top government officials have caused friction in the Zimbabwean administration.

Chivayo has also come under scrutiny for alleged corruption and influencing the awarding of government tenders in his home country.

The Businessman has also drawn attention over his relationship with Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania's Head of State Samia Suluhu, who have been accused of authoritarian rule.