Editor's Review "Nikagundua kumbe alienda akaongea na waganga na wachawi ndyo wakamuambia hivyo."

On Wednesday, April 1, President William Ruto revealed where his former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua sourced intel on the purported collapse of the Social Health Authority (SHA) in six months.

Speaking during the Maendeleo ya Wanawake AGM at State House, Ruto claimed that Gachagua received his intel from black magic.

He added that the former Deputy President was out to spread propaganda and politicise SHA, which he reckoned was fully functional and stable.

"The other day, one of them claimed that he had intel that SHA would collapse in six months and because I am the President, I tried to investigate where he got the information from.

"Nikagundua kumbe alienda akaongea na waganga na wachawi ndyo wakamuambia hivyo (They must have got the information from witchdoctors and sorcerers)," Ruto remarked.

A file photo of President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House ahead of the Maendeleo ya Wanawake AGM

The President stated that he was used to Gachagua discrediting and spreading false propaganda about government projects.

"It is not the first time. These are the same individuals who told us that we sold omas to the Turks and that the Rironi-Mau Summit project had stalled, with not even a wheelbarrow on site," he disclosed.

Ruto declared that he would embarrass Gachagua and other naysayers with solid results across all projects his administration has embarked on.

The President promised to clear tax arrears of Ksh900 million owed by the Maendeleo ya Wanawake Group. He also promised to contribute Ksh250 million to the group once it established its Sacco.

Earlier, Gachagua had claimed that SHA would collapse because the government had not remitted payment to health centres for medical services rendered under the national insurance.

The DCP party leader also quoted the report by the National Assembly Committee on Health, which established that SHA was not sustainable.

The Committee claimed that despite 30 million Kenyans registering for SHA, only 5 million were making monthly contributions.