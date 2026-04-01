Editor's Review Mathare United FC has announced a major transformation that will see the team relocate from Nairobi to Kericho County ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Mathare United FC has announced a major transformation that will see the team relocate from Nairobi to Kericho County ahead of the 2026/27 season.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 1, the club confirmed that the relocation will be accompanied by a complete rebranding, including a new name.

The club explained that the changes were expected following the takeover by new management, noting that restructuring plans had been in motion for some time.

"With the club coming under new management, changes were always going to be inevitable. So starting with the 2026/27 season, the club will relocate to Kericho County and will hence adopt the name Kericho United Football Club," the statement read.

The club revealed that the relocation and rebranding plans began in 2024 when it secured promotion back to the Kenyan Premier League.

"Discussions for the name change and relocation began in 2024, shortly after the club confirmed its promotion back to the Premier League. More details will be revealed as we get closer to the conclusion of the current season," the statement added.

File image of Mathare United FC leadership with Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot

This comes a day after the Ministry of Sports announced that the government has paid the full hosting fee required for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a statement on Tuesday, March 31, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya confirmed that Ksh3.9 billion has been paid to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Mvurya explained that the move is expected to strengthen confidence in Kenya’s readiness to stage the tournament.

"I am pleased to announce that the Government of Kenya has fully met its financial and institutional obligations to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as we steadily advance towards co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"In fulfilment of our commitments, the Government has remitted the requisite USD 30 million hosting fee to CAF, reaffirming Kenya's credibility, readiness, and unwavering commitment to delivering a successful continental tournament," the statement read.

At the same time, the government has reorganized its planning structure to ensure smoother coordination of preparations across all sectors involved in delivering the tournament.

"Further, the Government has constituted a restructured Multi-Agency Local Organizing Committee, bringing together key players from both the public and private sectors across all critical areas of delivery.

"This multi-sectoral approach is deliberate, ensuring that our institutional capacity is fully aligned with the scale, complexity, and urgency of preparations required to host a tournament of AFCON's magnitude," the statement added.