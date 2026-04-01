Editor's Review A dramatic scene unfolded at the Senate after Speaker Amason Kingi ordered the arrest of Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit.

A dramatic scene unfolded at the Senate on Wednesday, April 1, after Speaker Amason Kingi ordered the arrest of Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit.

Speaking on the matter, Kingi clarified that the directive was based on an existing arrest warrant against the governor.

"I will order the Sergeant-at-Arms to escort the Governor of Samburu, if he is still within the premises of Parliament, to the nearest police station. I’m saying that because the Governor of Samburu is under a warrant of arrest," Kingi said.

Notably, Kingi made the directive after Lelelit, who was expected to appear before the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC), had been involved in a physical standoff with several senators.

The scuffle involved senators Edwin Sifuna, Enoch Wambua, and Richard Onyonka of Nairobi, Kitui and Kisii counties respectively.

The lawmakers reportedly attempted to compel Lelelit to enter Parliament buildings to answer to the committee.

File image of Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit

This comes a day after the Council of Governors (CoG) has demanded the withdrawal of any arrest warrants or coercive actions targeting governors.

CoG Chairperson, Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, made the remarks on Tuesday, March 31, following the attempted arrest of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

"We demand the immediate withdrawal of the alleged warrants of arrests, if any, or any coercive measures against governors pending an impartial determination of this matter," he said.

Abdullahi further called on the police leadership to exercise caution and ensure that any actions taken are based on verified facts rather than external influence.

"Additionally, we urge the Office of the Inspector General of Police to establish the veracity of matters to avoid miscarriage of justice or to be used to perpetuate political and personal interests," he added.

The CoG made the demands after the Senate County Public Accounts Committee imposed a Ksh500,000 fine on Sakaja and directed that he be arrested for contempt of Parliament.

The committee instructed the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to apprehend the governor and produce him before the panel on Monday, March 30.

The decision followed a finding that Sakaja had repeatedly ignored summons requiring his appearance.

Despite being invited on three separate occasions, the governor did not present himself before the committee, leading to formal summons being issued.

"The IG must arrest and present the Governor before the Committee on Monday, March 30. The time of presenting him shall be communicated," Senator Moses Kajwang said while announcing the committee’s resolution.