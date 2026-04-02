Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a change in the scheduled maintenance of its Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS).

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a change in the scheduled maintenance of its Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS).

In a statement on Wednesday, April 1, KRA said the maintenance scheduled for April 4 has been pushed to April 12 to allow for smoother cargo handling and improved coordination among stakeholders.

"The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) wishes to inform Partner Government Agencies, Importers, Exporters, Clearing Agents, Shipping Lines, and the general public that the scheduled maintenance of the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS), originally planned for Saturday, 4th April 2026 at 1800 hrs to Monday, 6th April 2026 At 06:00 hrs, has been rescheduled," the statement read.

KRA explained that the decision was reached after careful engagement with stakeholders and a review of ongoing port operations to avoid unnecessary disruptions.

"This rescheduling follows extensive stakeholder consultations and a strategic assessment of current operations at the Port of Mombasa. The decision underscores the collective commitment of all Government Agencies and the business community to ensure the efficient, smooth evacuation and movement of cargo," the statement added.

KRA has now set the new maintenance window for Sunday, April 12, 2026, beginning at 04:00 hours and concluding at 11:00 hours the same day.

To ensure minimal disruption during the maintenance period, KRA has advised stakeholders to prepare in advance by submitting urgent documentation, completing necessary payments, and prioritizing the clearance of time-sensitive cargo such as perishable goods.

According to the authority, the maintenance exercise is expected to significantly improve system performance, including faster processing speeds, enhanced reliability, stronger security, and a more seamless user experience.

KRA acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the change but emphasized the long-term benefits of the improvements.

"KRA regrets any inconvenience caused by this change of schedule and appreciates the continued cooperation of all stakeholders as we enhance service delivery," the statement concluded.

File image of KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga

Elsewhere, KRA announced a nationwide public auction targeting a wide range of salvaged and obsolete items.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, KRA confirmed that the auction will take place on Thursday, April 16, running from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Interested bidders are required to participate through an online platform, with a pre-bid session scheduled for April 9 to guide participants on the process.

According to KRA, viewing will run from Tuesday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 15, strictly between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at designated locations across the country.

In the Nairobi region, items will be available for viewing at the Times Towers Basement.

These include photocopiers and paper shredders, televisions, generators, and water dispensers, as well as microwaves, steel cabinets, and office chairs.

The listing also features safes, kitchen sinks, dispensers, hospital beds, movable partitions, and assorted laboratory equipment.

In the Central region, viewing will take place at the KRA warehouse in Nyeri, where available items include batteries, toners, and photocopier parts, alongside electric fittings, kettles, and tea urns.

The stock also consists of timber, metal parts, and broken chairs.

In the Northern region, specifically at the National Cereals and Produce Board yard in Embu, the items include office furniture such as tables, chairs, and cabinets, as well as sanitizers, trolleys, and doors.

Additional listings feature tyres, batteries, server cages, and sanitary items such as toilets, basins, and cisterns.

In the Southern region, at KRA facilities located in Soweto and Miritini estates in Mombasa, the auction will include scrap metal, elevator parts, and dismantled components.

Other items available for viewing include telephone handsets, metallic cabinets, chairs, steel structures, batteries, water dispensers, air conditioners, banners, and assorted tyres.

In the North Rift region, items including cabinets, chairs, and wooden furniture, as well as window frames, safes, and scrap metal, will be available at the Cereal Board Godown in Eldoret.

The listing also includes vehicle spare parts, tyres, and assorted electronics such as photocopiers and fans.

In the Western region, viewing will be conducted at the KRA warehouse located within Victoria Business Park in Kisumu.

Items available here include office chairs, desks, and acoustic boards, along with batteries, weighing scales, and cabinets.

The stock also features air conditioners, fans, shredders, and a 1.5 KVA generator.

Additional items in the region include a 135 KVA generator at the Malaba One Border Station and two vehicles located at Kisumu Lake Basin Mall.

In the South Rift region, items will be available at the Timbercraft (East Africa) Ltd godowns in Nakuru. These include MDF boards, aluminium and metallic cabinets, staff chairs, visitor seats, and dispensers.

The listing further includes heaters, doors, assorted vehicle parts, car batteries, cameras, and used tyres.