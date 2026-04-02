Editor's Review Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti on Wednesday, April 1, hosted comedian Sammy Kioko’s sister, Maureen Mutua, and their parents at her residence.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti on Wednesday, April 1, hosted comedian Sammy Kioko’s sister, Maureen Mutua, and their parents at her residence.

In a statement, Governor Ndeti said they discussed the Ksh19 million owed to her company, Movata Designs, for supplies delivered to the county.

The Machakos Governor assured Maureen that her company will be paid the Ksh19 million pending balance.

“The director of Movata Designs, Maureen Mwende Mutua, visited my residence today, accompanied by her parents to discuss on her payments.

“We had an open and productive conversation, and I want to assure the public that Movata Designs will be paid as per the procedures in accordance with the established procedures,” she stated.

File image of Governor Wavinya Ndeti with Sammy Kioko's sister and parents.

Further, Governor Ndeti praised Kioko’s sister for her courage and maturity in resolving the dispute.

“Maureen, my dear, all will be well. Mama is proud of your courage and maturity to resolve this matter amicably,” the Machakos County boss added.

The meeting came hours after Governor Ndeti issued a statement following a dramatic incident in which Kioko was manhandled and arrested during a protest at the County Government headquarters on Tuesday, March 31.

The comedian was demanding that the county administration clears the Ksh19 million it owes Movata Designs when he was arrested.

Ndeti condemned the events that led to Kioko’s arrest and hospitalization, urging calm as investigations and administrative processes continue.

"First and foremost, I express concern over the unfortunate incident that occurred in Machakos Town on 31st March, 2026. As a County Government, we do not condone violence in any form, and we urge all parties to exercise restraint and allow lawful and orderly processes to prevail," she said.

The Machakos Governor clarified the county’s position regarding Kioko’s claim, stating that official records do not recognize him as a supplier.

"Our records indicate that Mr. Sammy Kioko is not a registered supplier of the County Government of Machakos. The entity that supplied Inspectorate uniforms is Movata Designs,” she said.

Further, Governor Ndeti explained that while supplies were indeed made, the process surrounding their verification and payment remains incomplete due to procedural issues tied to the financial year.

"We acknowledge that supplies were made by Movata Designs, however, partial delivery occurred towards the close of the financial year 2023/2024 and therefore inspection and acceptance of the partial delivery could not be conducted. Movata Designs’ payment was therefore classified as a pending bill, in line with Public Finance Management procedures," she continued.