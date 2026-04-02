Editor's Review The Ministry of Education has moved to address concerns over the credibility of some graduates from Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

The Ministry of Education has moved to address concerns over the credibility of some graduates from Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

This follows allegations that raised questions about the authenticity of certain graduands and the integrity of the institution’s academic processes.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 1, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba confirmed that action has already been taken to investigate the matter.

"Following allegations circulating on various social and mainstream media platforms questioning the bona fides of some graduands at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Julius Migos Ogamba, has today directed the Commission for University Education to undertake a thorough investigation into the matter," the statement read.

Ogamba said the probe will be conducted by the Commission for University Education, noting that the investigation will focus on confirming whether all individuals awarded degrees met the required standards.

"The Commission is required to ascertain that all graduands were in fact students at the University, and that they duly qualified for the award of the qualifications that were conferred upon them," the statement added.

File image of Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba

This comes days after the Ministry of Education announced an inquiry following the tragic death of a 3-year-old learner in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

In a statement on Sunday, March 29, the ministry said the incident occurred on Friday, March 27, when the child reportedly drowned in a fishing pond at Gilgil Hills Academy.

The ministry conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family, describing the incident as deeply heartbreaking.

"The loss of this young life is painful and sorrowful. We condole with the family and pray that God grants them comfort during this difficult time," the statement read.

The ministry also confirmed that investigations have been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

"The Ministry, working together with the relevant investigative agencies, has commissioned an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident, for appropriate action," the statement added.

In its statement, the ministry further directed all schools to adhere strictly to safety measures to prevent similar incidents.

"Heads of Institutions of both public and private educational institutions are required to strictly implement the school safety protocols that have been put in place by the ministry to guarantee the safety of our learners and ensure that our schools remain the safe zones that they should be," the statement concluded.