Editor's Review The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced a scheduled five-day water supply interruption affecting several estates in Nairobi County.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced a scheduled five-day water supply interruption affecting several estates in Nairobi County.

In a notice on Friday, April 3, NCWSC said the disruption will run from Monday, April 6, 2026, at 6:00 am to Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 6:00 am.

The utility company explained that the disruption will facilitate the operationalization of the Northern Collector Tunnel 1 (NCT1) system by the Athi Water Works Development Agency.

“Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) will shut down the Northern Collector Tunnel 1 (NCT1) System, in order to operationalise and satisfactorily conclude all contractual scope of works for the Kigoro WTP to Gigiri Reservoirs to Kabete Reservoirs.

“This is scheduled to take place between 6:00 am on Monday, 06 April 2026 and 6:00 am Saturday, 11 April 2026,” read the notice.

File image of a dry water tap.

Among the estates and areas that will be affected by the disruption include: Riverside, Parklands, Westlands, Lavington, Kileleshwa, Mamlaka line, Valley road, Hurlingham, Kilimani, Kawangware, Dagoretti, Uthiru Jamhuri, Upper Hill, Kibera, Highrise, Nairobi West, Lang’ata, Karen, and South B, South C, Imara Daima, and Tassia.

Others are: Ngara, Gigiri, UNEP, US Embassy, Eastleigh, Buruburu phase 3 and 4, Gikomba, Pumwani, Shauri moyo, Mathare North, GSU, Huruma, Ngumba, Thome, Survey, Safari park, and Baba Dogo and Industrial area.

Nairobi Water urged residents and businesses in the affected areas to store enough water in advance and use available supplies sparingly during the shutdown period

“We appeal to our customers for indulgence and urge them to use the available water sparingly as we work towards restoring the supply. Any inconvenience is highly regretted,” the company added.

This comes weeks after the utility company announced the completion of major repair works on a transmission pipeline that had been damaged by recent floods.

In an update on Monday, March 16, the company said the damaged pipeline along Outering Road had been fully restored, allowing water supply to resume in several affected estates across the city.

"We are pleased to announce that the major transmission pipeline along Outering Road, which was damaged by recent floods, has now been fully repaired and restored," the notice read.

Nairobi Water also indicated that water supply had already resumed in several estates that had experienced disruptions due to the damage.

"Water supply as per our distribution schedule has resumed to all previously affected areas, including Buruburu (Phases 1 & 2), Kariobangi South & North, Dandora, parts of Mathare, and surrounding estates," the notice added.