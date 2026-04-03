Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has been named as the best performing PS in the current administration.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has been named as the best performing PS in President William Ruto's government.

PS Omollo received the recognition during the Star Leaders Awards by Politrack Africa in Nairobi on Thursday, April 2.

According to the poll, PS Omollo had a score of 69.3 percent and was closely followed by Sports PS Elijah Mwangi in second position with 68.5 percent.

Basic Education PS Julius Bitok and PS Alex Wachira of Energy tied in third place, both with a score of 66 percent.

Youth Affairs and Creative Economy PS Fikirini Jacobs came in fourth with a score of 64.1 percent, while Roads PS Joseph Mbugua finished in sixth place at 63.6 percent.

File image of the top 5 best performing Principal Secretaries in Kenya.

At the same time, Politack Africa ranked Kisii Governor Simba Arati as the best-performing governor in Kenya with a score of 66.4 percent.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti shared the second spot, each with 65.1 percent.

In third place, Wajir Governor Ahamed Abdullahi, Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, and Kiambu’s Kimani Wamatangi tied with 63.9 percent each.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga was ranked in fourth place with a 63 percent score.

In the National Assembly, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino emerged as the best-performing lawmaker.

In a statement on Friday, April 3, Babu expressed gratitude to Embakasi East residents, noting that the recognition was not his alone.

“Last night at Serena Hotel, I was deeply honored to be recognized as the Best Member of Parliament in Kenya.

“This achievement is not mine alone; it belongs to the people I serve, whose trust and support continue to inspire my work every day,” said Babu.

The ODM MP noted that his performance track record reflects a shared commitment to progress, accountability, and meaningful service.

Further, Babu said his focus remains on delivering tangible results that improve the lives of wananchi.

“Leadership is not about titles, power, or positions; it is about service. And I will continue to serve with integrity, humility, and unwavering focus on the people,” he added.