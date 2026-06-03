Editor's Review CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Governor Johnson Sakaja are in New York to benchmark from the New York Police Department (NYPD) ahead of the launch of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja are in New York, USA, to benchmark from the New York Police Department (NYPD) ahead of the launch of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 2, CS Murkomen said he held a meeting with NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

According to CS Murkomen, the meeting focused on areas of cooperation between the National Police Service (NPS) and the NYPD on the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Unit.

“As we gear up for the creation of this critical Unit, we are drawing lessons and best practices from some of the world's most effective metropolitan police services.

“Today, I held a meeting with Ms Jessica Tisch, the Police Commissioner of the New York Police Department. The meeting explored an MoU between the NPS and New York Police Department on the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit, among other deliberations,” Murkomen stated.

File image of CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in New York.

The Interior CS also said Kenya is interested in learning from the NYPD's experience in intelligence-led policing, community engagement, technology-driven law enforcement, and specialized urban operations, among others.

“In our benchmarking visit, we are seeking insights into intelligence-led and community-oriented policing, technology integration, specialised urban operations, emergency response coordination, and crime prevention strategies, among other areas of interest,” CS Murkomen added.

CS Murkomen and Sakaja were accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat and Kenyan Ambassador to the US David Kerich.

On February 17, President William Ruto directed the Interior Ministry to develop a framework for the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

Speaking at State House Nairobi, President Ruto said the unit will work with other security teams to enhance safety in the capital.

“I therefore direct the Cabinet Secretary for Interior to prepare and present, within 60 days, a framework for a dedicated Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit. We will make Nairobi safe for citizens, visitors, investors, and businesses alike,” Ruto stated.

In a statement on April 10, CS Murkomen announced he had already engaged the team responsible for driving the initiative forward, noting the government’s focus on meeting the set deadline.

Murkomen explained that the proposed unit is specifically designed to address the unique security demands of a densely populated urban center like Nairobi, where rapid growth continues to strain existing policing structures.

"The unit, which is critical in managing the security of a high population metropolis, is aimed at making the city safer for residents, visitors, and investors," he stated.