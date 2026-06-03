Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect linked to the torching of a vehicle at the Githurai Roundabout during the May 18 protests.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect linked to the torching of a vehicle at the Githurai Roundabout during the May 18 protests.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 2, DCI said the suspect identified as Elisha Karanja Gatwa was nabbed in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

“Detectives have arrested a suspect believed to have been involved in the arson attack on a motor vehicle at Githurai Roundabout during the recent violent fuel-related demonstrations.

“The suspect, Elisha Karanja Gatwa, was apprehended in Ruiru after investigators pursued crucial leads arising from the incident,” DCI stated.

The investigative agency noted that the suspect is being processed before being arraigned.

File image of the vehicle torched in Githurai along Thika Road.

Meanwhile, Detectives are going on with investigations to identify and arrest other individuals believed to have taken part in the vehicle arson.

“He is currently being processed as detectives continue with investigations aimed at identifying and apprehending other individuals who may have participated in the criminal act,” DCI added.

Gatwa’s arrest comes weeks after the DCI appealed to members of the public to help identify suspects linked to the torching of the motor vehicle in Githurai.

In a statement, the DCI said detectives had obtained footage believed to show some of the individuals behind the incident involving a Mazda CX-5.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has received and is currently analysing viral video footage that is believed to feature individuals among the prime suspects involved in the torching of a Mazda CX-5 along Thika Road during today’s protests," the statement read.

The agency said investigations into the incident were ongoing, noting that detectives were following several leads as they work to track down those responsible.

"This incident not only endangered lives but also resulted in significant property damage, and investigations remain active. Detectives are diligently pursuing crucial leads aimed at identifying and apprehending all those involved in this criminal act," the statement added.

The DCI urged Kenyans with any information that could assist investigators to report to the nearest police station or use its hotline.