Editor's Review IEBC will pay successful applicants up to Ksh2,000 per day for the temporary jobs.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) advertised temporary jobs with an application deadline set for Saturday, April 4, at 11.59 p.m.

IEBC is looking to hire ward-based voter educators, constituency voter educators, presiding and deputy presiding officers, support electoral trainers, and polling/counting clerks.

All applications are expected to be submitted through the IEBC recruitment portal.

Applicants seeking to be hired as ward-based educators and constituency voter educators are expected to have at a minimum a Diploma in Social Sciences/Education/Project Management.

IEBC also requires them to have a minimum of three years of experience in voter education, community mobilization, and social work within the ward/constituency/county they are applying for.

A file image of IEBC staff.

Kenyans applying for the Presiding, Deputy Presiding Officer, and Support Electoral Trainer (SET) roles must hold a degree or diploma from a recognised institution and be computer literate.

Applicants for the three roles must have proven and demonstrated training skills and the ability to manage people.

The Electoral Commission will pay Presiding Officers, Deputy Presiding Officers, and SETs Ksh2,000 per day.

IEBC is also hiring polling/counting clerks. Applicants must have attained a minimum of a C- in their KCSE exam and be citizens of high integrity and non-partisan

Successful applicants will earn Ksh1,000 per day and are expected to be available for the entire period of the exercise.

How to Apply

1. Kenyans interested in the jobs can log access the available opportunities at jobs.iebc.or.ke.

2. Click the 'By-election temporary jobs' icon to view the job description.

3. Click 'apply now' to load the IEBC iRecruitment Portal. Those without accounts must sign up first.

4. Complete the application process and submit before 11.59 p.m on Saturday, April 4