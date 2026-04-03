Editor's Review Naiyanoi Ntutu, the wife of the late former Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno, has been appointed to the board of the Information and Communications Technology Authority (ICTA).

Naiyanoi Ntutu, the wife of the late former Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno, has been appointed to the board of the Information and Communications Technology Authority (ICTA).

In a gazette notice dated Thursday, April 2, ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo said the appointment will run for a period of three years.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (2) (e) of the Information and Communications Technology Authority Order, 2013, the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy appoints Naiyanoi Ntutu to be a Member of the Board of Information and Communications Technology Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 2nd April, 2026," the notice read.

Ntutu's appointment was welcomed by the leadership of the Information and Communications Technology Authority board, with Chairperson Lily Kirui expressing confidence in her capabilities.

"Welcome to the Information and Communication Technology Authority ( ICTA) Board Mrs. Naiyanoi Ntutu Ng'eno. I am looking forward to working closely with you. I have no doubt in your abilities and the contribution you will make to the team," she said.

File image of Naiyanoi Ntutu

The appointment comes a month after Ntutu paid a glowing tribute to her husband.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 4, during the memorial service of the victims of the Nandi helicopter crash that killed Ng'eno and five others, Ntutu remembered the MP as a supportive husband.

She described him as the pillar in her life, who stood by her as she navigated through life, building a family together.

"You were the love of my early days. when everything was still soft and full of possibilities. We were young, learning life together, and somehow you made it feel less frightening and more beautiful," she stated.

Ntutu pointed out that she would miss his laughter, recalling how it made even the dullest of days feel like a celebration.

She celebrated the late Ng'eno as a great father to their two children. She recounted how he was always present in their lives, and how proud he was to be their father.

"The way you loved your children, you adored them. You held them with pride. You played with them and looked at them like they were your greatest achievement. In their eyes, you were a hero, and in mine, you were a gentle person. devoted father with the biggest heart," she stated.

Ntutu intimated that losing her husband left her not only with a broken heart but a void in her life.

She likened it to losing the music of her youth and the simplicity of believing that we had endless time. Nonetheless, Ntutu asserted that not even death would separate them.

"Death cannot take what we built. It cannot take away the love, the family and the memories we created. You will always be my Joha. Rest gently, my love. You are forever part of me," she added.

Ng'eno and Ntutu got married in 2018 and were blessed with two children.