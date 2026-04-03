Editor's Review Bishop Kivuva stated that the main concern was not the church but rampant voter bribery.

The Bishop of the Catholic Church in Mombasa, Martin Kivuva, on Friday, April 3, countered claims by former President Uhuru Kenyatta that the church misled Kenyans in the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking during the Good Friday celebrations, Kivuva stated that the church urged people to choose the right leaders, but the bark stopped with the electorate.

He claimed that the main issue of concern was the prevalent voter bribery witnessed during the election period.

"The truth is that if you want a safe drive, get a good driver. The bad is that the majority of us are bribed by the leaders, and this is not a new concept. Leaders often splash money on voters, but they don't need to bribe them." Kivuva stated.

The Bishop reminded Uhuru of a conversation they had after the results of the 2022 polls were announced.

A file image of Former President Uhuru Kenyatta.



Kivuva recalled that the former President himself recommended that the rule of law must be followed, despite his not being pleased with the outcome.

"So, to our Retired President, I am one of the religious leaders who knocked at your door.

"You told me that you were disappointed, but I was not the only one who elected the leaders, but Kenyans. We agreed that the loser should go to court, and when they did, the court made its decision," the Bishop stated.

The clergyman further called on Kenyans to pray for peace in the country ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Kivuva lauded the youths for the Tuko Kadi campaign and asked them to use the opportunity in 2027 to elect sound leaders who will best serve the country.

His sentiments came after Uhuru insinuated that the church, especially in Mount Kenya, misled Kenyans to vote for President William Ruto despite his multiple warnings.

The former Head of State asked the church to stick to preaching the word and leading people to God, and leave politics to leaders and politicians.