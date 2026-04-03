Editor's Review The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has announced a nationwide call for applications for its student attachment programme.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has announced a nationwide call for applications for its student attachment programme.

In a notice on Friday, April 3, the authority noted that the three-month attachment programme is designed to equip students with hands-on skills while exposing them to real-world regulatory operations in telecommunications, cyber security, e-commerce, broadcasting, multimedia, and postal/courier services.

CA also highlighted its broader mandate, which includes managing Kenya’s numbering and frequency spectrum resources, administering the Universal Service Fund (USF), and safeguarding the interests of ICT service users.

According to CA, successful applicants will be placed across a diverse set of departments aligned with their academic backgrounds.

These include Human Resources and Administration, Corporate Communications, Finance and Accounts, and Supply Chain Management.

Technical and specialized placements are also available in departments such as Frequency and Spectrum Management, Compliance Enforcement, Monitoring and Inspection, and Postal and Telcom Licensing.

Students pursuing ICT-related courses can apply for roles in Information Technology and Cyber Security.

Other departments open for attachment include Consumer Protection and Advocacy, Public Education and Awareness, Standards and Type Approval, Universal Service Fund, Research and Quality Management, Competition Management, and Legal Services.

Each department requires applicants to be pursuing relevant courses such as Human Resource Management, Business Administration, Journalism, Finance, Economics, Telecommunications Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Law, Computer Science, Cybersecurity, Public Policy, and related disciplines.

In regards to requirements, candidates must be ongoing students in recognized universities, with their fields of study aligning with the department they are applying for.

Additionally, applicants are expected to demonstrate a strong interest in gaining practical experience within a regulatory environment.

According to the CA, the programme offers multiple benefits, including hands-on experience in one of Kenya’s leading regulatory bodies.

Participants will have the opportunity to work alongside experienced professionals, sharpen their skills in a real-world setting, and contribute to the development of the country’s ICT sector.

File image of Communications Authority CEO David Mugonyi

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online via the provided application link.

Applicants must attach a one-page curriculum vitae, a cover letter specifying their department of interest, and an official letter from their institution confirming current enrollment and support for the attachment.

The deadline for applications is April 8, 2026, after which only successful candidates will be contacted.

CA reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity, noting that it is an equal opportunity employer.

Applications are encouraged from all qualified Kenyans, including persons living with disabilities and individuals from marginalized communities.

The Authority also warned that canvassing or failure to submit required documents will result in automatic disqualification.

Applications and correspondence should be addressed to the Director General, Communications Authority of Kenya, P.O. Box 14448, Nairobi 00800.

This comes days after CA addressed concerns over reports claiming that low-cost mobile phones will be banned in the country.

The clarification, issued on Thursday, March 26, follows debate after the release of the Technical Specifications for Mobile Cellular Devices 2026 on Tuesday, March 24.

The authority dismissed claims circulating on online platforms that suggested the move targets affordable or entry-level devices.

"The Authority notes with concern the widespread misrepresentation suggesting that the notice seeks to ban or phase out the use of low-cost or entry-level mobile phones in Kenya. These claims are inaccurate and a misrepresentation of the Authority's regulatory intent," the statement read.

The CA explained that the updated technical specifications are part of its mandate to enhance consumer protection, improve device compatibility, reduce electronic waste, and align Kenya with global standards in device manufacturing and sustainability.

The regulator clarified that the new rules apply specifically to the approval process for devices entering the Kenyan market, including smartphones, feature phones, and tablets.

"The new specifications update the technical requirements used during the type approval process for mobile cellular devices (including smartphones, feature phones, and tablets) intended for sale, importation, assembly or use in Kenya," the statement added.

The CA added that the changes introduce updated requirements on charging interfaces for new devices seeking approval.

"The specifications require that effective March 24th, 2026, all mobile cellular devices seeking type approval must use USB Type-C as the charging interface, and that the charging cable must also be detachable from the power adapter, in line with global best practices," the statement continued.

The authority reassured Kenyans that devices already in use or previously approved will not be affected by the new directive.

"Phones and tablets that were already type-approved prior to March 24, 2026, or that are already in circulation and in use by Kenyans, remain fully legal. There is no ban on the use, ownership, or continued sale of existing stock that was previously approved," the statement noted.

It also clarified that devices already in transit to the country or awaiting shipment will not be impacted by the updated requirements.

"Already, type-approved mobile devices that are in shipment and en route to the country or awaiting shipment are not affected by the new requirements. For context, no importation of mobile devices happens without first obtaining type approval from the Authority," the statement explained.

The CA noted that technical specifications guide the evaluation of new applications and therefore, do not require a transition period.

"It is important to note that technical specifications form the basis for the evaluation of new type approval applications for mobile devices, hence do not require a transitional period," the statement concluded.