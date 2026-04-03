Editor's Review Kenyan football legend Victor Wanyama has announced his retirement from professional football.

Kenyan football legend Victor Wanyama has announced his retirement from professional football.

In a statement on Friday, April 3, the former Harambee Stars captain confirmed the decision, reflecting on his journey from humble beginnings in Nairobi to representing Kenya at the highest level of the sport.

"Today I announce my retirement from football; four different countries; six different clubs, a boy from Muthurwa with a big dream, carrying a nation's pride every time I stepped onto the pitch," he said.

Wanyama also took time to acknowledge those who supported him throughout his journey, expressing deep gratitude to his family and the wider football community.

"To my family, friends, agent, the fans and the coaching staff that helped me throughout my career, Thank you for walking this journey with me," he added.

As he steps away from playing, Wanyama revealed he is already planning the next chapter of his career, signaling a transition into football management.

"I now take my next step into coaching where I will be completing my UEFA A license this year," he concluded.

Tottenham Hotspur, paid tribute to the midfielder, highlighting two standout moments that defined his spell in North London.

"Vic will always be remembered for two moments in particular in a Spurs shirt - as already mentioned, a towering header to open the scoring against Manchester United in the Lane's Finale in May, 2017 and an absolute rocket into the top corner against Liverpool at the Kop end at Anfield in February, 2018," the club noted.

File image of Harry Kane and Victor Wanyama

Wanyama began his professional journey in Belgium with Beerschot, where he developed into a reliable defensive midfielder.

His performances quickly attracted attention, earning him a move to Celtic in Scotland.

At Celtic, Wanyama enjoyed a breakthrough period, winning two league titles and making history as the first Kenyan to score in the UEFA Champions League, notably against Barcelona in 2012.

Wanyama’s success in Scotland opened the door to the English Premier League, where he joined Southampton in 2013.

There, he became the first Kenyan to play in the Premier League and established himself as a key figure in midfield under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

His consistent displays earned him a move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2016, where he reunited with Pochettino and became an important part of the squad that reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2019.

During his time at Spurs, he also scored a memorable long-range goal against Liverpool that won Goal of the Month.

After leaving Tottenham, Wanyama moved to Major League Soccer side CF Montréal in 2020.

He took on a leadership role as captain, guiding the team with experience and composure while helping them win the Canadian Championship in 2021.

Towards the final stages of his career, Wanyama had a brief stint with Dunfermline Athletic in Scotland, reuniting with former coach Neil Lennon.

On the international stage, he represented Kenya for over a decade, earning 64 caps and captaining the Harambee Stars.