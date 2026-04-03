Editor's Review The Commission for University Education (CUE) has formed a multidisciplinary team of experts to investigate allegations of fake degree awards at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has formed a multidisciplinary team of experts to investigate allegations of fake degree awards at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

In a statement on Friday, April 3, the commission expressed concern over the allegations and their potential impact on the integrity of the country’s education system.

"The Commission notes with grave concern recent media reports circulating across various platforms alleging that Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) may have irregularly and fraudulently awarded degrees to individuals who were neither duly admitted nor registered as bona fide students of the institution.

"Such allegations, if proven, constitute a serious breach of academic integrity and pose a significant threat to public confidence in Kenya's higher education system," the statement read.

CUE explained the steps already taken to address the matter, including the formation of an expert team to carry out investigations.

"In response, and in accordance with its statutory mandate, the Commission has initiated an investigation to establish the facts surrounding the matter. A multidisciplinary team of experts has been constituted to undertake a comprehensive and objective review of the allegations," the statement added.

File image of the Masinde Muliro University

CUE also assured that appropriate action would be taken against any individuals or entities found responsible.

"Any individuals or entities found culpable of misconduct will be held accountable and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory frameworks," the statement further read.

This comes a day after Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) dismissed allegations that it issued degrees to individuals who were neither admitted nor studied at the institution.

The response comes amid growing scrutiny following claims made by a local politician during a radio interview on Monday, March 31.

Addressing the matter, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Hussein Golicha clarified the university’s graduation processes, insisting that all students who graduate from the institution must meet strict academic and administrative requirements.

"All students who graduate from this University apply, get admitted, register, go through their chosen courses and only graduate once they have satisfied the Examiners and Senate," he stated.

Golicha insisted that graduation at MMUST is not automatic but is subject to rigorous approval mechanisms.

"Students who qualify for graduation are duly processed through the approval processes as provided for in the University statutes," he added.

The university also addressed concerns surrounding its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) program, which may have contributed to misconceptions about student attendance.

Golicha noted that while some students may not physically attend campus, they are still required to fulfill all academic obligations before graduating.

"The University has Open and Distance Learning where students take classes from the comfort of their area of operation/homes away from the university, and are processed for graduation only when they meet the requirements," he further said.