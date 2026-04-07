Editor's Review The National Museums of Kenya (NMK) has announced revised entry fees to heritage sites across the country.

The National Museums of Kenya (NMK) has announced revised entry fees to heritage sites across the country.

In a public notice on Tuesday, April 7, NMK said the revised fees will take effect on May 7, 2026.

“Notice is hereby given to the general public that pursuant to Legal Notice No. 79 of 2025 National Museums and Heritage (Admissions Fees) Regulations, 2025, National Museums of Kenya will be implementing its revised heritage facilities admission fees with effect from 7th May, 2026 as per the table below,” the notice read.

In the revised rates, Kenyan and East African adult citizens will be paying Ksh350 to visit the Nairobi National Museum and Snake Park, while children will pay Ksh200. African residents will pay $9 (Ksh1170) for adults, while children will pay $6 (Ksh780).

Foreigners from other continents will pay $18 (Ksh2341)for adults and $9 (Ksh1170)for children.

File image of the Nairobi Gallery.

To visit the Nairobi Gallery, Kenyan and East African adult citizens will pay Ksh300, and Ksh200 for children. Foreigners will pay $14 (1821) for adults and $7 (Ksh910) for children.

In the Karen Blixen Museum and Fort Jesus, Kenyan and East African citizen adults will now be paying Ksh550 and Ksh300 for children.

Residents from other African nations will be paying $9 (Ksh1170) for adults, while children will pay $6 (Ksh780). Foreigners from other continents will pay $18 (Ksh2341) for adults and $8 (Ksh1040) for children.

The Lamu Fort, Lamu Museum, Swahili House, and German Post Office will cost Ksh200 for adults and Ksh100 for children. Visitors from countries outside Africa will pay $10 (1301) for adults and $4 (Ksh520) for children.

Meanwhile, the Tambach, Kakapel, Pate, Nyeri, Shimoni, Songhor, Fort Ternan and Siyu Fort will cost Ksh100 for adults and Ksh50 for children.

Visitors from other African nations will pay $3 for adults and $2 for children, while foreigners from outside Africa will pay $4 for adults and $2 for children.

Further, NMK said the entry fees for Hyrax Hill and Rabai will remain unchanged until further notice.

Elsewhere, NMK announced that the Karen Blixen Museum will be closed on Saturday, April 11, 2026, and on Friday, May 1, 2026.

NMK noted that the museum will remain open on all other days.

“The Museum will remain open and operational on all other days. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding,” NMK stated.