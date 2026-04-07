Editor's Review The National Museums of Kenya has announced the temporary closure of the Karen Blixen Museum on specific dates in April and May.

The National Museums of Kenya (NMK) has announced the temporary closure of the Karen Blixen Museum on specific dates in April and May.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 7, the institution clarified that the facility will be closed on Saturday, April 11 and Friday, May 1.

"The National Museums of Kenya wishes to inform the general public and all our esteemed visitors that the Karen Blixen Musuem will be closed on Saturday 11th April, 2026 and on Friday 1st May, 2026," the notice read.

Despite the temporary shutdown, NMK reassured visitors that the facility will continue to operate normally on all other days outside the specified dates .

"The Museum will remain open and operational on all other days. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding," the notice added.

Read More Gov't Announces New Entry Fees for All Heritage Sites

File image of the Karen Blixen Museum

Elsewhere, NMK has announced revised entry fees to heritage sites across the country.

In a notice, the agency said the revised fees will take effect on May 7, 2026.

"Notice is hereby given to the general public that pursuant to Legal Notice No. 79 of 2025 National Museums and Heritage (Admissions Fees) Regulations, 2025, National Museums of Kenya will be implementing its revised heritage facilities admission fees with effect from 7th May, 2026 as per the table below," the notice read.

In the revised rates, Kenyan and East African adult citizens will be paying Ksh350 to visit the Nairobi National Museum and Snake Park, while children will pay Ksh200.

African residents will pay $9 (Ksh1,170) for adults, while children will pay $6 (Ksh780).

Foreigners from other continents will pay $18 (Ksh2,341) for adults and $9 (Ksh1,170) for children.

To visit the Nairobi Gallery, Kenyan and East African adult citizens will pay Ksh300, and Ksh200 for children.

Foreigners will pay $14 (Ksh1,821) for adults and $7 (Ksh910) for children.

In the Karen Blixen Museum and Fort Jesus, Kenyan and East African citizen adults will now be paying Ksh550 and Ksh300 for children.

Residents from other African nations will be paying $9 (Ksh1,170) for adults, while children will pay $6 (Ksh780). Foreigners from other continents will pay $18 (Ksh2,341) for adults and $8 (Ksh1,040) for children.

The Lamu Fort, Lamu Museum, Swahili House, and German Post Office will cost Ksh200 for adults and Ksh100 for children.

Visitors from countries outside Africa will pay $10 (Ksh1,301) for adults and $4 (Ksh520) for children.

Meanwhile, the Tambach, Kakapel, Pate, Nyeri, Shimoni, Songhor, Fort Ternan and Siyu Fort will cost Ksh100 for adults and Ksh50 for children.

Visitors from other African nations will pay $3 for adults and $2 for children, while foreigners from outside Africa will pay $4 for adults and $2 for children.

NMK said the entry fees for Hyrax Hill and Rabai will remain unchanged until further notice.