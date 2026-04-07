Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted rainfall across six regions this week.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted rainfall across six regions this week.

In a weather forecast on Tuesday, April 7, the weatherman said rain is expected in the Central Highlands, the South Rift Valley, and the South-eastern Lowlands.

The Coastal, Western Kenya, and North-eastern Kenya regions will also experience showers during the week.

“Rainfall is expected to continue in several parts of the country, particularly in: Central Highlands, South Rift Valley, South-eastern Lowlands, Coastal region, Western Kenya and North-eastern Kenya,” read the forecast in part.

In the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley, morning rains are likely to occur over a few places, with afternoon and night showers and thunderstorms expected over a few areas.

File image of heavy downpour in Nairobi CBD.

The Highlands East of the Rift Valley, which includes Nairobi and Kiambu counties, will have cloudy mornings with occasional rains over a few places, giving way to sunny intervals.

In the afternoons and evenings, rainfall is expected over a few places.

Meanwhile, in the North Eastern region, morning rains as well as afternoon and night showers are expected over a few places during the first half of the forecast period.

At the same time, the Met Department predicted daytime temperatures of above 30°C in the Coast, South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern and North-western Kenya.

On the other hand, parts of the Central Highlands, Central Rift Valley, and near Mt. Kilimanjaro are expected to have cool nights of below 10°C.

This comes a day after the weatherman warned fishermen and other marine operators along the Kenyan coast to exercise caution this week.

In a 7-day marine forecast released on Monday, April 6, the weatherman predicted that wave heights ranging from 0.2 to 2.25 meters are expected along the Kenyan coast during the period.

The Met Department noted that the wave heights will also be experienced in Somalia and Tanzanian waters.

“Slight to moderate sea conditions with wave heights of 0.2-2.25m (0.6-6.75ft) expected over the Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania waters throughout the forecast period,” read the forecast in part.

The weatherman also predicted that light to fresh breezes, with wind speeds of 2 to 20 knots, are expected over the waters of Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania.

The department warned that with winds of 7–17 knots, small boats are likely to take on water sprays and become unstable, increasing risks for fishermen and other marine operators.