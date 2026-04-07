Editor's Review Former Chief Justice David Maraga has announced he has raised Ksh8 million for his 2027 Presidential campaign.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has announced he has raised Ksh8 million for his 2027 Presidential campaign.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 7, Maraga said he was humbled and grateful to Kenyans who have contributed to his campaign kitty.

The former CJ described the donations as a reflection of the determination and faith of Kenyans who refuse to give up on the country.

“Eight million shillings. Given by Kenyans. Ordinary, determined, faithful Kenyans who refuse to give up on this country. I am humbled and deeply grateful,” Maraga stated.

The 2027 Presidential hopeful urged those who have not yet contributed to the kitty to take action.

Screengrab image showing the amount of money David Maraga has raised for his 2027 campaigns.

Maraga also encouraged existing supporters to share the initiative with others so they too can contribute to the campaign.

“If you have not yet contributed, today is the day. If you have, tell someone. Share the details. Keep the fire burning. This is not my campaign. This is Kenya’s moment. Let us not waste it,” Maraga added.

On March 30, Maraga called on Kenyans to support his political ambitions by contributing to his campaign.

In a statement, the former CJ urged citizens to take an active role in shaping the country’s future by financially backing his bid.

"I am appealing to you to make a donation to the campaign. If my campaign is funded by donations from you, the everyday Kenyan, then it becomes our campaign. And I will be accountable to you, the everyday Kenyan," he stated.

According to Maraga, interested Kenyans can make their contributions by logging onto his official campaign website or by using the provided M-Pesa Paybill number 4164137 with the account number 4164137.

The former Chief Justice, in July 2025, announced that he would rely on contributions from Kenyans to fund his 2027 presidential campaign.

Maraga noted that he is confident that Kenyans will contribute to his campaign.

“We will require a substantial amount of money. We are going to appeal to Kenyans to contribute to our campaign, and it is going to succeed. Kenyans will themselves fund this election,” said Maraga.

He revealed that he plans to contribute between Ksh1 million and Ksh2 million to his campaign.

“I will put in very little money, Ksh1 million or Ksh2 million, I don't have much money," he added.