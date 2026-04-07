Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced plans to hold a political rally in Kikuyu Constituency.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced plans to hold a political rally in Kikuyu Constituency.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 7, Gachagua revealed that he had engaged local leaders and accepted an invitation to address residents this Saturday.

"This morning, I had the opportunity to meet with leaders from the DCP in Kikuyu constituency. I accepted their invitation to hold a public rally in Kikuyu township on Saturday, 11th April 2026, at 1:00 PM," he said.

Gachagua disclosed that the rally will not be limited to local leaders, noting that principals of the United Alternative Government will also attend.

"Additionally, I have agreed to their request to invite the principals of the United Alternative Government to participate in the event," he added.

At the same time, Gachagua hit out at Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah, accusing him of threatening to unleash violence against those planning to organize gatherings in the area.

"I have been advised not to be intimidated by Kimani Ichung’wa, who has publicly threatened to unleash violence against leaders and members of the public if the DCP plans a meeting in the constituency," he continued.

Gachagua insisted that no part of the country is out of bounds for political activity, stressing constitutional protections that allow citizens to assemble and associate freely.

"I have assured them that Kikuyu constituency is part of the Republic of Kenya and, like all other regions, is governed by the rule of law and the Constitution, which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association," he further said.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua with DCP leaders from Kikuyu Constituency

Gachagua went further to allege that there were attempts to interfere with security arrangements, accusing the MP of influencing law enforcement and mobilizing disruptive groups.

'The leaders have assured me they will take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the meeting and all attendees, especially against any goons being mobilized by the MP, who has compromised police officers and is exercising undue influence," he stated.

Meanwhile, a political standoff is emerging ahead of the burial of the late Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho, with leaders exchanging remarks over attendance and conduct during the ceremony.

Speaking on Monday, April 6, Ichung'wah criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of politicizing the funeral.

The Kikuyu MP further warned against threats directed at President William Ruto who is expected to attend the event.

"Some are even threatening the President, telling him, 'just know you are coming home.' Now honestly, I asked myself - this isn’t even your loss; you have no relationship with the person who died, nor with the bereaved family.

"Yet you’ve seen it as an opportunity to come and display your political influence," he said.

Gachagua confirmed that he will attend both the burial and memorial events in Nyandarua, dismissing claims that he or his supporters could be barred from the ceremony.

Speaking on Sunday, April 5, he noted that the region remains his political stronghold and insisted that no one has the authority to block him from participating in the final rites in Ol Kalou.

Gachagua addressed reports that allies of Ruto had suggested he should stay away, asserting his right to be present.

"We are going to Nyandarua; we have our MP who has passed away, called Honorable Kiaraho. There are major prayers taking place in Ol Kalou. I have heard people allied to Ruto - an associate is saying that when the President comes there, Riggy G and his people are not supposed to attend. Nyandarua is ours; Ruto chased us out of the office, he cannot chase us out of the office and then also chase us from home," he said.

Gachagua further stated that while Ruto is welcome to attend, he should do so respectfully as a guest, maintaining that Ruto’s presence will not deter him from showing up.

"Anybody thinking that just because Ruto is coming to the ceremony we might miss it - we cannot miss a ceremony in our own home. He is a visitor; let him come as a visitor, and we will welcome him well. And he should come humbly and with respect," he added.