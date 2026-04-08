Editor's Review The Office of the Auditor-General has issued a public warning over an ongoing scam targeting job seekers.

The Office of the Auditor-General has issued a public warning over a scam targeting job seekers.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 7, the Office cautioned the public against falling victim to fraudsters soliciting payments in exchange for supposed employment opportunities.

"We urge the public to be wary of fraudulent messages purportedly being sent from the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) requesting payment in exchange for employment opportunities, shortlisting, interviews, or document verification," the notice read.

The Office advised members of the public on how to respond if they encounter such messages, stressing the importance of vigilance and reporting.

"Kindly disregard such messages, refrain from sending money or sharing personal information, and report the matter to the relevant authorities," the notice added.

File image of the OAG Embu Regional Office

This comes weeks after the OAG dismissed social media reports claiming that Ksh1.3 trillion had been lost from the e-Citizen platform.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 3, OAG flagged the allegations doing the rounds on social media as fake, clarifying that it did not originate from it.

"Our attention has been drawn to information circulating on social media citing the Auditor-General’s Report as the source of Ksh1.3 Trillion allegedly lost or unaccounted for.

"This information is misleading as it has not emanated from the Office of the Auditor-General," read the statement.

The clarification came after netizens raised concerns over the alleged loss of Ksh1.3 trillion from the e-citizen platform.

The e-Citizen platform is used by the government to collect revenue for various services following a directive by President William Ruto.

The platform hosts 22,000 services from over 1000 ministries, counties, departments, and government agencies.

In September 2025, Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang disclosed that the government collects between Ksh750 million and Ksh1 billion per day through the eCitizen platform.

"We collect daily between Ksh750 million and Ksh1.1 billion for all the services. When we took up the system, we were collecting Ksh60 million," he stated.

Kipsang further mentioned that the government spends KSh1.1 billion annually to maintain the platform and has contracted three firms to do the maintenance.

"On average, up to the other day we have been paying almost Ksh115 to Ksh120 million per month, which is an average of around Ksh1.1 billion in a year," he added.