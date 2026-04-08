Editor's Review The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened its online portal for applications to universities and TVET institutions.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened its online portal for applications to universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 7, the agency said the placement cycle will run until May 6, giving students time to submit applications for available programmes.

"The KUCCPS system is open for University and TVET applications. Log in to students.kuccps.ac.ke and apply for Degree, Level 6, Level 5, and Level 4 TVET programmes," KUCCPS said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed that the placement process is underway following a briefing from KUCCPS leadership.

In a statement after receiving an update from the placement body, he said the briefing covered the readiness for the current placement cycle.

Ogamba further confirmed the official opening of the application window and urged eligible candidates to apply within the set timeline.

"The KUCCPS team, led by the Board Chair, Cyrus Gituai, and the CEO, Dr. Agnes Wahome, apprised me on the preparations for this cycle’s placement.

"The placement cycle has officially opened today, with the KUCCPS placement portal remaining open until 6th May, 2026," he stated.

File image of Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba

At the same time, the Kenya Forestry College has opened enrollment for a range of specialized training programmes targeting individuals in the conservation sector.

According to the college, the programmes are tailored to meet the growing demand for skilled personnel in environmental conservation, forest management, and community-based protection initiatives.

Interested applicants are required to access detailed course information and application procedures through the Kenya Forest Service website and the Kenya Forestry College portal.

Application forms are available for download on both platforms.

Once filled out, applicants must submit the forms alongside copies of relevant academic certificates, a National Identity Card or Birth Certificate, and proof of payment for the application fee.

Completed applications can be sent via post to The Principal, Kenya Forestry College, P.O. Box 8–20203, Londiani.

Alternatively, applicants may scan and email their documents to [email protected] or [email protected].

The college emphasized the importance of including accurate personal contact details, including a valid phone number and email address, to facilitate communication during the admission process.

A non-refundable application fee of KSh1,000 is required and should be paid through the eCitizen platform.

Applicants must attach the eCitizen government receipt or a banking slip as proof of payment when submitting their documents.

In addition, prospective students can apply through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service.

Those successfully placed via KUCCPS are required to confirm their admission through the Kenya Forest Service website and contact the college principal to obtain their official admission letters.

The deadline for submission of all applications is April 30, 2025.