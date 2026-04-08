Editor's Review Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has dismissed claims that she has been doing business with the government.

Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has dismissed claims that she has been doing business with the government.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 8, during an interview, Omanga noted that she has not conducted any business with the state since President William Ruto took office.

Omanga challenged anyone claiming she has done business with the government to table evidence and even produce any tender application she submitted.

“I have never done any business with William Ruto’s government. If I have, let them provide proof of what they claim I have done from 2022 up to now, showing any company linked to Millicent Omanga that has supplied goods to State House or any ministry.

“They should even produce the tender application if one exists,” Omanga stated.

File image of President William Ruto and Millicent Omanga.

Her clarification comes weeks after she dumped the UDA Party and joined former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP party.

Omanga was welcomed to the DCP party on Thursday, March 19, by Gachagua and Cleophas Malala.

Speaking during the event, Gachagua described Omanga as a leader of high integrity who cares about the livelihood of Nairobi residents.

"Does Millicent Omanga look like somebody who can be bought? No one elected under the DCP ticket will be bought after the election," he stated.

On her part, Omanga apologized to the people of Nairobi for supporting President Ruto, who allegedly broke all the promises he made to them.

"I am asking for your forgiveness for thinking that the UDA wheelbarrow was going somewhere, but I was wrong. He lied to all of us," she stated.

On March 28, Omanga said she fell out with President Ruto over what she described as betrayal.

Omanga claimed that the President failed to honour commitments he made to women ahead of the 2022 General Election.

She noted that President Ruto signed a women’s charter and pledged a 50:50 gender balance in government appointments, a promise she says is yet to be fulfilled.

Omanga also highlighted other unimplemented pledges, including the provision of free sanitary towels to girls in public schools and free diapers for women delivering in public hospitals.