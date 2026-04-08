Editor's Review Kenyan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Mama Ida Odinga, on Tuesday, April 7, made her maiden visit to the United Nations offices in Nairobi.

Kenyan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Mama Ida Odinga, on Tuesday, April 7, made her maiden visit to the United Nations offices in Nairobi.

Mama Ida was accompanied by her children, Rosemary Odinga, Raila Odinga Junior, and Winnie Odinga to the UN complex.

File image of Mama Ida Odinga arriving at the UN Complex.

The newly appointed Kenyan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNEP was warmly received by staff as she officially assumed office.

In a statement, Winnie said she was honoured to have escorted her mother to the UN offices on her first day.

“First day in office with Dr. Ida Odinga. Honored to have escorted her as a family to the UN offices. A proud moment grounded in service, legacy, and purpose,” she stated.

File image of Raila Odinga Junior at the UN Complex.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party also wished Mama Ida well as she takes up her new responsibilities in UNEP.

“Well in Mama Amb. (Dr) Ida Odinga on your assumption of office at the UN Headquarters in Nairobi. We are proud of you. Go and serve our motherland with pride, honor, and dedication,” the party stated.

President William Ruto nominated Mama Ida to serve as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNEP on January 23, 2026.

File image of Mama Ida Odinga greeting staff at the UN Complex.

In a statement, the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, highlighted Ida’s long career in education and public service, describing her as a respected teacher and civic leader who has dedicated her life to social justice and gender equity.

The President forwarded Mama Ida’s nomination to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

Mama Ida appeared before the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations on February 20 for vetting.

File image of Mama Ida Odinga arriving at the UN Complex.

During the vetting, Mama Ida said she will do her best to prevent environmental destruction and pursue specific environmental priorities.

“If approved, I intend to do my level best to help stop the destruction of our planet. I will pursue every specific and set priorities,” she stated.

Mama Ida also revealed that she is worth Ksh500 million, and her net worth is separate from the assets of the late Raila Odinga’s family.

“There are things that belong to me, Ida, and then there are things that belong to the Odinga family, which I also have an interest in, but my net worth is about 500 million,” said Mama Ida.

The National Assembly approved Mama Ida’s appointment on February 25, 2026, after Belgut MP Nelson Koech presented the vetting report in the house.

Mama Ida replaces Ababu Namwamba, who was appointed as the Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda.