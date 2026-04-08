Editor's Review Kenya’s electricity consumption rose significantly in the latest half-year period, with EPRA reporting an overall increase of 8.27% compared to a similar period last year.

Kenya’s electricity consumption rose significantly in the latest half-year period, with the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reporting an overall increase of 8.27% compared to a similar period last year.

According to the report released on Wednesday, April 8, total electricity utilization climbed from 5,484.54 GWh to 5,938.14 GWh, with Nairobi emerging as the dominant consumer.

"Nairobi utilized 2,627.44 GWh up from 2,415.44 GWh in the half year ended December 2024, an increase of 8.78%. Nairobi region encampasses Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni counties," the report read.

The Coast region ranked second in overall electricity usage, contributing a significant share despite being the only region to record a decline during the review period.

"This was a 1.04% decline from 988.21 GWh of electrical energy utilized in a similar period the previous year. This was the only region that recorded a decrease in electrical energy consumption in the period under review. This region covers Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Taita Taveta and Tana River counties," the report added.

Elsewhere, the North Eastern region posted strong growth, consuming 666.98 GWh, a 13.73% increase compared to the previous year.

The Central Rift region also recorded steady growth, utilizing 553.74 GWh during the period.

"This represented an 8.90% increase from the 508.50 GWh recorded during the same period in the previous year. The region comprises Nakuru, Narok, Nyandarua, Kericho, Bomet, Baringo, and Samburu counties," the report continued.

File image of Acting EPRA Director General Joseph Oketch

Other regions also recorded notable increases.

Mt. Kenya region consumption rose by 10.19% to 389.52 GWh, while West Kenya registered a 15% increase to 322.89 GWh.

The North Rift region, which includes Uasin Gishu and surrounding counties, grew by 10.27% to 276.69 GWh.

South Nyanza recorded the lowest overall consumption at 123.38 GWh but posted the fastest growth rate of 22.53%.

"In the half year ended December 2024, the region consumed 100.69GWh. The region covers Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay and parts of Narok county. Figure 2.5 provides a summary of the energy consumption by region," the report further read.

Elsewhere, the report also broke down electricity usage by consumer categories, showing that industrial users remain the largest consumers, although their share has slightly declined.

"In the half year under review, the industrial category consumed 2,924.48GWh an increase of 4.18% from 2,807.10GWh in a similar period in 2024. This category accounted for 49.25% of the country's total consumption, a 1.93% decrease from a similar period in the previous year .

"For the first time, the industrial consumption fell below 50% of the total electricity consumption. Industrial consumers are supplied at medium and high voltages (11-220kV) and when supplied at low voltage (415V), their usage must exceed 15,000 kWh per month," the report noted.

Domestic consumption also saw strong growth, reflecting increased household demand across the country.

"Domestic consumers accounted for 32.93% of the total electrical utilization. Consumers in this category consumed 1,955.77 GWh, up from 1,728.19 GWh, which represented a 31.51% of total energy consumption in a similar period of the previous year," the report explained.

Small commercial enterprises similarly recorded an increase in usage.

"Small commercial enterprises used 987.51 GWh, accounting for 16.63% of overall electrical consumption. This is a 9.37% increase from 902.94 GWh of energy used in a similar period in the previous year," the report indicated.

Newer categories of electricity use also showed rapid expansion.

Street lighting consumption rose sharply by 49.30% to 66.41 GWh, while electric mobility recorded the fastest growth overall.

"Consumers in this category utilized 4.57 GWh, an increase from 1.81 GWh in a similar period in the previous year. This category has recorded steady growth accounting for 0.08% of the total energy consumption up from 0.03% in the previous half year," the report read.