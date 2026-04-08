Editor's Review Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been charged with giving false information to a public officer.

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been charged with giving false information to a public officer.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said Tuju was arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts, where he faced charges of providing false information contrary to Section 129(a) of the Penal Code.

The prosecution told the court that the accused knowingly misled law enforcement, describing the alleged actions as an offence that undermines effective policing and erodes public trust.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offence occurred on March 21, 2026, at the Entim Sidai Spa Wellness Sanctuary located within Lang’ata Sub-County.

The court heard that Tuju’s report to police triggered official action based on claims now deemed to be false.

"The court heard that Tuju informed Chief Inspector Purity Kobia, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Karen Police Station, that he had been trailed by unknown assailants and later abducted, claims the prosecution asserts were false and intended to prompt official action," the ODPP said.

Tuju pleaded not guilty to the charges before Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo.

The matter is scheduled for mention on Wednesday, April 15, when the court will give further directions on the case.

File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

This comes days after Tuju claimed that DCI boss Mohamed Amid was among the individuals who had been trailing him in unmarked vehicles.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, April 2, he also alleged that a lawyer named Fred Ojiambo was also tracking him down.

Tuju accused the two of following up on him for more than 21 days, which resulted in him abandoning his vehicle in the middle of the road on the day he went missing.

"I am forced to name two individuals for public record as the chief suspects with respect to the vehicles that have been trailing me in the near past, culminating in the car chase that made me abandon my vehicle.

"The two individuals are lawyer Fred Ojiambo of Kaplan and Stratton and Amin Mohamed of DCI," he stated.

Tuju claimed that he had evidence that DCI Amin was consulting with the Ojiambo, which he would table in court.

He questioned why the DCI Director was working with the lawyer, whom he had filed a case in court against in January.

Tuju explained that Amin's alleged engagement with Ojiambo made him doubt whether the DCI would help him if he had filed a complaint about vehicles trailing him.

"I filed a complaint against Mr Ojiambo, complete with evidence from court records where he falsified affidavits and commission of oath documents.

"When my vehicle was being trailed and other criminal offences visited upon me, the natural thing would have been to inform the DCI, but if the Director is consulting with Ojiambo in ways we can prove, then it is like asking a hyena to take care of the sheep," he added.

The former Jubilee Party Secretary General further claimed that the police had arrested his close ally and associate, Steve Mwanga

He accused the police of trying to intimidate Mwanga and had even refused to release him on bail despite his being in a critical health condition.