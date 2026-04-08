Editor's Review "Nisiskie Ngwe! When the president comes here, let him be heard and be left."

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on Wednesday, April 8, banned mourners from chanting 'Wantam' during the funeral of Ol Kalau MP, the late David Kiaraho.

Speaking during the funeral attended by President Ruto, Gachagua condemned the hostility towards the Head of State.

He instructed all leaders and the members of the community to accord the President the respect he deserved as he was attending the funeral in good faith.

"I want to give guidance as the leader of the community. Nisiskie Ngwe! When the president comes here, let him be heard and be left.

"For now, you are still in office. Keep doing work for us, at least whatever you can manage. I don't want to hear Wantam in these grounds, that is not meant for this burial," Gachagua reiterated.

A file image of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua



The DCP leader denounced claims by the dailies that there would be commotion in the funeral because both he and Ruto would be present.

He made it clear that despite his fallout with Ruto, he had no personal issue with him. However, he warned him that he would not entertain the likes of Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah.

Gachagua claimed that Ichung'wah would have had a difficult time if he had taken over the microphone because he betrayed the community.

The former DP even stated that the Mount Kenya Communities were willing to work with the President as long as he ditched the outspoken MP.

"The Mount Kenya region does not like traitors and does not forgive betrayal. "We can work with you, but these kids you are walking with..." he stated.

However, the DCP Leader told Ruto to his face to stop branding the people from the Mountain as a tribal community.

He also demanded that the President advise his partners from the broad-based arrangement to stop insulting retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gachagua mourned the late Kiaraho as a great leader and a principled person. He acknowledged the deceased MP for standing with him during his impeachment.

The former Deputy President revealed that he met Kiaraho in 1985, and the two developed a great friendship.

He disclosed that the late Ol Kalau MP was the architect who drew and designed his home in Wamunyoro.