Editor's Review An emergency situation is unfolding in Kibera after a building collapsed in Highrise area.

An emergency situation is unfolding in Kibera after a building collapsed in Highrise area.

In an update on Wednesday, April 8, Kenya Red Cross said multiple people could be trapped beneath the debris, adding that rescue efforts are currently underway.

According to the organisation, emergency response teams have already been deployed to the scene and are actively conducting search and rescue operations.

This comes weeks after the National Construction Authority (NCA) released additional details on two separate building collapses in Nairobi and Kericho counties.

In a statement on Friday, March 20, the authority confirmed that the incidents occurred on Wednesday, March 18, in the Westlands and Kaptebeswet areas of Belgut.

According to NCA, the first incident occurred at a construction site in Westlands, Nairobi, where a high-rise building under development partially collapsed during ongoing works.

NCA explained that the collapse happened during slab casting works on the upper floors of the building, pointing to a structural issue during construction.

"The incident occurred during the casting of the 22nd floor slab, which collapsed onto the 21st floor slab. Preliminary findings indicate that the incident involved a partial structural failure, with the probable cause being formwork failure," the statement added.

File image of Kenya Red Cross ambulances

NCA confirmed that the incident resulted in one death and left another person injured, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The project, according to the authority, had been duly registered and was being undertaken by a private developer.

"The project is being undertaken by Canaan Developers Limited for the developer Canaan Towers, and was registered with the Authority," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, NCA stated that the Kericho collapse occurred shortly after concrete placement on the second floor, with early findings pointing to structural weaknesses.

"The incident occurred during the casting of a second-floor slab, which collapsed shortly after placement of concrete. Preliminary investigations indicate that the collapse may have been caused by inadequate propping and insufficient structural reinforcement," the statement noted.

The incident in Kericho resulted in one fatality and left three people injured, all of whom were taken to hospital for treatment.

The authority further clarified that the construction project was registered and being handled by licensed entities.

"The development is registered with the Authority and is being undertaken by Flatmas Enterprises for the developer Dr. Philemon Kiptarus Leting," the statement read.