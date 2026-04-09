Editor's Review Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has criticized Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi over his absence from a scheduled parliamentary committee session.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has criticized Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi over his absence from a scheduled parliamentary committee session.

Speaking on Thursday, April 9, Khalwale explained that members of the parliamentary energy committee had intended to engage Wandayi, only to be informed that he had already left the country.

The purpose of the trip has not been disclosed.

"We wanted to have a quick one with him, and when we contacted his office as the committee of energy in parliament, we were told Wandayi has left, he's going to Abu Dhabi.

"So I was wondering, is he going to Abu Dhabi to bank the money or to get us more fuel? It is an inefficiency that we cannot tolerate," he said.

Elsewhere, this comes days after One Petroleum Limited broken its silence following a government directive barring a recent petroleum shipment from entering the Kenyan market.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 7, the company clarified its role in the tendering process, explaining how it became involved in the supply arrangement.

"In March, One Petroleum Limited, was one of four bidders that successfully responded to an emergency request issued by the Kenya Ministry of Energy and Petroleum," the statement read.

The company also confirmed that it has already acted on government instructions regarding the disputed cargo delivered on March 27, 2026.

"Following consultations with the Government, One Petroleum Limited confirms that it has forthwith taken steps to ensure that the petroleum cargo that was brought in on 27th March, 2026 via MT Paloma does not enter the Kenyan market," the statement added.

File image of Opiyo Wandayi

Earlier Tuesday, Wandayi revealed that the firm imported 60,000 metric tonnes of Super Petrol outside the government-to-government framework with the intention to sell in the local market.

He stated that the firm bought the consignment at Ksh198,000 per metric tonne, which was Ksh58,000 more than the price under the G-to-G arrangement.

Wandayi explained that the extrapolated costs would lead to an increase in fuel pump prices in the Kenyan market.

"This consignment is priced at KSh 198,000 per metric tonne, compared to KSh 140,000 per metric tonne under the G-to-G arrangement, an increase of KSh 58,000 per metric tonne, which would result in an approximate rise of Ksh14 per litre in pump prices on this consignment alone," the statement read in part.

Wandayi directed One Petroleum Ltd to immediately withdraw all invoices issued to Oil Marketing Companies and raise credit notes.

He further instructed the OMCs not to pay the invoices nor uplift the petroleum products from the condemned consignment.

The firm has also been ordered to withdraw the overpriced fuel from the Kenyan market. The CS issued further directives to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

"One Petroleum Ltd is directed to exit its product from Kenya as soon as possible. EPRA is directed to subsequently exclude this product from the monthly computation of petroleum product costs," the statement added.

Wandayi assured Kenyans that the Government would remain vigilant to ensure that no individual, company, or stakeholder engages in artificial shortages or unjustified price increases.

He reaffirmed the state's commitment to upholding the integrity of fuel supply under the Government-negotiated G-to-G framework and to honouring its contractual obligations.

Wandayi further assured all stakeholders, both international and domestic, of its continued resolve to safeguard stability. transparency, and accountability in the petroleum supply chain.