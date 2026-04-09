Editor's Review Njiru claimed that Kimure was allegedly abducted by men using a Subaru Forester vehicle.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's aide and DCP Political Affairs Director Stanley Kimure has been found after he was allegedly abducted by people believed to be police officers.

In a statement by Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, Kimure was found in Kajiado 16 hours after he was kidnapped around Rironi by individuals driving a Subaru Forester.

Njiru disclosed that the DCP official was presented before the Kajiado Law Courts by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

"We have traced the freedom fighter to Kajiado. He is being charged before the Kajiado Law Courts," the statement read in part.

The Advocate of the High Court claimed that Kimure was being probed by the DCI, who allegedly wanted him to testify against Gachagua.

A file image of Advocate of the High Court, Ndegwa Njiru.



"The DCI wanted him to implicate the freedom fighter General Rigathi, and falsely testify that HE. Rigathi is in possession of arms, tear gas canisters and drugs," Njiru claimed.

The lawyer had earlier raised an alarm over the alleged abduction, adding that he was in the company of Embakasi West, Mark Mwenje.

The lawyer added that Mwenje attempted to pursue the vehicle registered under the number plate KCV 747T along Limuru Road but was unsuccessful.

Njiru's allegation comes amid a spike in politically-linked abductions across the country.

DCI Director Amin Mohamed had warned politicians and the media against making false abduction claims for political clout.

Amin, who accused former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju of staging his abduction in the Dari Property Saga, warned that the police would take legal action against those making false claims.

Tuju was arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts for filing a false police report. The Court released him on a Ksh100,000 bail pending the proceedings of the matter.