Editor's Review "The characters are not welcome to further funeral service events for Hon. Kiaraho."

On Thursday, April 9, the National Assembly Committee charged with planning the funeral of the late David Kiaraho declared that leaders who attacked President Ruto would be barred from the requiem mass and funeral service.

The Ad-Hoc Funeral Planning Committee Chair, Kwenya Thuku, condemned the politicians who used the platform to spew venom and advance political agendas during the memorial service.

Thuku stated that, based on past incidents, politicians used funeral podiums to attack President Ruto and warned of a continuation of the same.

"The attacks on the Office and the Person of the Head of State were unthinkable in such a situation where His Excellency, the President, only came to honour the late MP and console with his family and constituents," the MP remarked.

Consequently, the Committee Chair declared that such leaders were not to be allowed to attend the mass scheduled for Thursday Afternoon or to Kiaraho's Tigoni home for burial on Friday, April 10.

A file image of Ad-Hoc Funeral Planning Committee Chair, Kwenya Thuku (centre).



"We cannot allow such kind of disrespect; therefore, the characters are not welcome to further funeral service events for Hon. Kiaraho. We shall not entertain any further spewing of venom at a funeral meant to pay respects to our departed colleague,” Thuku directed

The MP made the comments during a meeting with the family's Organising Committee and Security Agencies in Parliament.

During the memorial service, Thuku was forced to snatch away the microphone from Nyanadarua Senator John Methu, who went on a public rant targeting the Head of State.

He told the President face-to-face that he did not fear him, and he would not stop calling him out for the promises not delivered to the people of Nyandarua County.

On his part, DCP Laeader Rigathi Gachagua launched a scathing attack on Kikuyu Lawmaker Kimani Ichung'wah, branding him a community traitor and the cause of President William Ruto's downfall.

Gachagua further demanded that President Ruto stop referring to the people from the Mount Kenya region as tribal and made it clear that his political career survived his impeachment.

In response, the Commander in Chief stated that he did not need permission from anyone to visit any parts of the country, and accused his former Deputy of turning their personal beef into a community affair.

Ruto also defended Ichung'wah, stating that he should not be intimidated by the declarations of any leader who thinks that their single opinion was enough to determine who will win an elective seat.