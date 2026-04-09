Editor's Review DCI arrested three suspects in connection to the attack on Senator Osotsi.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kisumu County on Thursday, April 9, arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

In a statement by the DCI, the agency revealed that it had apprehended 24-year-old Carlos Owiti alias Kalonje from Nyalenda, an informal settlement in Kisumu.

The detectives also nabbed Eric Otieno, alias Dude (39), from Manyatta, and Vincent Odhiambo, alias Tinga (27), from Nyalenda.

The three are accused of being part of the goons that attacked Osotsi at a coffee shop at West End Mall in Kisumu, leaving him badly injured.

"They are currently in police custody and are being processed for arraignment in court.

A file image of opposition leaders visiting Senator Godfrey Osotsi in the hospital.



"Investigations have been intensified, with detectives actively pursuing additional suspects linked to the incident," the statement read in part.

The DCI thanked members of the public who have volunteered useful information to aid the ongoing investigations and urged continued cooperation as detectives work to bring all perpetrators to justice.

Furthermore, the agency promised regular updates as the investigations progressed.

The three suspects were among the goons listed by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino in an earlier press conference.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security, DCI Boss Mohamed Amin confirmed that the police were following leads.

Amin intimated that the DCI was working with members of the public to identify the man captured in the CCTV footage.

Osotsi sustained serious injuries from the armed goons and had to be airlifted to Nairobi to receive treatment.

The United Opposition has condemned the attack on the Senator and claimed that he was targeted because of his political affiliation.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka demanded that Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo resign within the next 24 hours lest face legal restitution.