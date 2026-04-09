Editor's Review The ODPP has secured a death sentence against four individuals linked to the murder of former Kabete MP George Muchai, his two bodyguards and driver.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has secured a death sentence against four individuals linked to the murder of former Kabete MP George Muchai.

The sentencing was delivered on Thursday, April 9, after the accused were convicted on three counts of robbery with violence.

Those sentenced to death are Erick Munyera, Raphael Kimani, Mustafa Kimani and Stephen Asitiva, in connection with the 2015 killings that also claimed the lives of Muchai’s two bodyguards and a driver.

In court, the prosecution outlined how the crimes were carried out, detailing the violent robberies that took place over two nights.

"The prosecution proved that on the nights of 6th and 7th February 2015, the four accused persons violently robbed Michael Ngatia, Gladys Waithera, and Irene Muthoni on separate occasions while armed with a G3 rifle and pistols and threatened to use violence against them," the statement read.

According to the ODPP, the court heard that the suspects made away with property of significant value during the incidents.

"During the robbery incidents, the accused persons stole property valued at Ksh1.1 million. The stolen items included two motor vehicles, a gas cylinder, four mobile phones, a laptop, and cash," the statement added.

In addition, the court sentenced two other accused persons, Jane Wanjiru and Margaret Njeri, to 10 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid certificate.

"The death sentence was secured after the prosecution presented a strong case supported by testimony from 36 witnesses who provided evidence linking the accused persons to the crimes," the statement concluded.

File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

This comes months after a Kithimani court sentenced a man to death for attacking and stealing from the mother of former Yatta MP Charles Kilonzo.

In a statement on Thursday, November 13, 2025, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the convict, identified as Josephat Mutuku Kasyema, was found guilty of a brutal assault on 80-year-old Agnes Njeri Kilonzo.

"A Kithimani court has sentenced a man to death for attacking and stealing from the mother of former Member of Parliament Charles Kilonzo. Josephat Mutuku Kasyema was sentenced to serve a death sentence for attacking Agnes Njeri Kilonzo, an 80-year-old woman," the statement read.

The court heard that Kasyema not only robbed the elderly woman but also inflicted serious injuries during the attack.

"The court heard that the accused robbed the victim of her mobile phone, a Samsung Galaxy J2 valued at Ksh15,000, and an unknown amount of cash and cut her on her head using a panga," the statement added.

According to the prosecution, after assaulting the victim, the attacker tied her up and left her for dead inside her home before help eventually arrived.

"The accused person is said to have tied the victim with ropes and left her alone in the house before he was rescued later," the statement further read.

According to the ODPP, the attack left the elderly victim with lasting injuries, including the loss of speech.

"The court ruled that the attack was so vicious and heartless that it led Agnes to lose the power of speech," the statement concluded.